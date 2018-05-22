Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A member of the break away MDC-T faction Isabel Mwonzora has said the attack on her boss Thokozani Khupe by the Nelson Chamisa led MDC -T faction supporters is criminal."The attack on Khupe and team is criminal and unlawful. That it happened in front of the most powerful criminal court in the country shows their disdainful attitude towards the law. The routine nature of such behavior betrays a sense of impunity by those Chamisa supporters we have only seen in ZANU PF. They have always gotten away with before, they will get away with it again," she said."The MDCT has historically been subjected to violence and it is now clear that the MDC-T led by Dr Khupe continues to be subjected to violence as evidenced by the violent incidences in Buhera, Bulawayo and recently at the Supreme court in Harare. It is also important to note that yesterday, the latest of the attacks happened in full view of law enforcement and the perpetrators have not been arrested.In addition the police chose to take a backseat instead of offering protection to the victims of such a horrendous attack. The identities of the perpetrators is known or at the very least is ascertainable by video evidence, it is clear they are not ZANU PF but supporters of Nelson Chamisa."She said in the recent past, this gender and tribal violence has been meted out on women within Chamisa's party."The victimisation of Lynnette Kore and Jessie Fungayi Majome are some of such cases. We stand by our female politician colleagues in all other parties, we encourage them to stand up to abuse and victimization. We challenge all civic organizations interested in human rights and political freedoms to stand on principles they supported during the constitution making process including gender equality. Of fairness, of justice and rule of law," she said."We appeal to law enforcement and the criminal justice system to ensure the safety of all Zimbabweans ahead of the watershed election. Such blatant disrespect of human and women rights is one of the reasons why l have failed to relate with Chamisa and the people he leads...How does one find the strength to insult and label someone when they differ in opinion then purport to stand for the protection of human rights and freedom of association?