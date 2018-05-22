NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

News / National

by Staff reporter

NRZ is facing a crisis owing to the incompatibility of railway equipment received under the $400 million Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG) deal.Sources at the company said some of the equipment has not been used since delivery in February this year.NRZ general manager Lewis Mukwada acknowledged that there were some challenges with part of the consignment.According to sources, there are compatibility issues that were effecting the use of the equipment on Zimbabwe's railway lines.