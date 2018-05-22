Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's budget deficit is set to remain above $1 billion despite government's efforts to rein in fiscal spending, economists have said.President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government had expressed interest to deal with the problem first and foremost, but its efforts have not yet yielded any immediate results.Research firm, BMI Research forecast that the country's fiscal deficit will come in at $1, 4 billion, which is more than double government's target of $672 million.