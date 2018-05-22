Latest News Editor's Choice


Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai's child has been chucked out of school for failing to pay school fees.

As a result, the mother of the child - born out of wedlock - has through her lawyers, written to the executors of the late former trade unionist's estate, with indications that the only property in Tsvangirai's name is the Strathaven home in Harare, which he co-owned with his late wife, Susan.

Source - Daily News

