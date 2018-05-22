Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa has 18 children

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A publication based in the United Kingdom has added to the mystery around President Emmerson Mnangagwa's offspring by claiming the 76-year-old former Zanla combatant has a total of 18 children.

The only time he shared information about his family was in March when his publicists published a biography on his official website, claiming Mnangagwa had nine children, sired with two wives - Jayne and Auxillia.

In an interview with Mnangagwa's most prominent son, Emmerson Junior, the UK's Sunday Times boldly stated in its latest edition that the Zanu PF leader has 18 children.

Source - Daily News

