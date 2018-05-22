Mnangagwa has 18 children

News / National

by Staff reporter

A publication based in the United Kingdom has added to the mystery around President Emmerson Mnangagwa's offspring by claiming the 76-year-old former Zanla combatant has a total of 18 children.The only time he shared information about his family was in March when his publicists published a biography on his official website, claiming Mnangagwa had nine children, sired with two wives - Jayne and Auxillia.In an interview with Mnangagwa's most prominent son, Emmerson Junior, the UK's Sunday Times boldly stated in its latest edition that the Zanu PF leader has 18 children.