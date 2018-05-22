Mnangagwa's office exonerates Undenge

News / National

by Staff reporter

DEPUTY Chief Secretary in the office of the president and cabinet, Ray Ndlukula Tuesday gave his testimony in a case in which former Energy Minister, Samuel Undenge, is accused of abusing his duties saying it was not his duties to preside over tender deals.According to NewZimbabwe.com, Ndlukula was testifying against Undenge after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was fingered as one who authorised Fruitful Communications Company to do public relations for Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC).Ndlukula laid the blame on ZPC boss Gwariro saying he was the one who was supposed to follow procedures as the company's chief accounting officer.Under cross examination with Undenge's lawyer, Dumisani Mthombeni, Ndlukula said although the minister and ZPC officials were in breach of their roles, Gwariro was answerable.He also confirmed that Undenge was only included two months after the contract was availed and the owners of Fruitful Communications Pvt Ltd were demanding their dues.The owners of the company are Zanu PF legislator for Highfield, Psychology Maziwisa and former ZBC News anchor Oscar Pambuka.