Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mukupe in more trouble

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FINANCE deputy minister Terrence Mukupe has been taken to court by a Harare-based Chinese construction company, China Industrial International Group, over a $28 000 debt, which arose following the construction of his private offices in the city.

In summons filed at the Harare High Court on Tuesday, the Chinese firm, through its lawyers Messrs Kantor and Immerman, claimed Mukupe hired them in February this year to construct his office in Eastview for $48 000.

"In terms of the agreement, defendant was to pay a deposit of $20 000, which he paid, leaving a balance of $28 000, which was payable on completion of the project. The project was successfully completed to the defendant's (Mukupe) satisfaction and was handed over to him on February 22, 2018, at which point the balance of $28 000 became due," the company said.

Mukupe allegedly later became evasive, prompting the firm to approach the court for recourse.

"Defendant made numerous undertakings to pay the balance, but he has not honoured his undertaking. In the above premises, the plaintiff prays for an order in terms of the summons and in particular that the defendant be ordered to pay the said sum of $28 000 plus cost of suit on an attorney client," the firm said.

Mukupe is yet to respond to the litigation.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Mukupe, #Trouble, #Court

Comments

Wanted: 1 acre stand in the low density suburbs of bulawayo preferable in burnside

20acre plot prized to go

Have 3beds house in sauerstown want to swap and top, open budget

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

1 arce reigate stands available

3rooms and 2boreholes on 5acres

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa bows to Chinese pressure

15 mins ago | 68 Views

Petina Gappah targets Mukupe in smear campaign?

1 hr ago | 661 Views

EU offers fund to audit Zim's first biometric voters' roll

1 hr ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-corruption charade unravels

1 hr ago | 432 Views

Local company to print ballot papers

2 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Mnangagwa's office exonerates Undenge

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Mnangagwa has 18 children

2 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

2 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

2 hrs ago | 851 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 1956 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

3 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

3 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

3 hrs ago | 775 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

3 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

3 hrs ago | 526 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 910 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

3 hrs ago | 1010 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 750 Views

Woman drags ex-son in law to maintenance court

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Magufuli invites Mnangagwa to Tanzania

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Bosso-Caps match sets high attendance

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

100 Chinese firms to visit Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

'Derby came too soon for Bosso'

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

David Coltart law firm unprofessional, judge declares

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chicken Inn push aside Bulawayo Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Grace Mugabe's dairy faces eviction

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Matanga warns cops

4 hrs ago | 575 Views

10 Dangerous places to eat in Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 894 Views

Mujuru, executor clash over mansion

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Soldiers urged to maintain discipline

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Ray Machingura wins Zanu-PF's Chipinge Central primary poll

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Maduro expels US envoy

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zanu-PF want to reclaim urban seats

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Magufuli hails Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Lifeline for white Zimbabwean farmers

4 hrs ago | 442 Views

Machete attackers target students

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mawarire rubbishes Zhuwao's apology

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mnangagwa primes Zanu-PF for massive victory

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Comesa confident of free, fair Zim elections

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chiwenga calls for credible polls

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF pulling power on show

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before parliamentary portfolio committee

11 hrs ago | 1424 Views

'BBC HardTalk painted Chamisa as immature and unwise,' complain MDC - but that he is

15 hrs ago | 2286 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days