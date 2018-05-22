Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman discovers hubby's lover is HIV+, takes poison

by Simbarashe Sithole
24 mins ago | Views
A Mazowe woman is battling for life at Concession hospital after she consumed poison having realised that her husband was dating an HIV positive married woman.

Sources familiar with the incident allege the woman only identified as mai Machisi took her husband's phone and started chatting with Machisi's girlfriend on WhatsApp pretending to be Machisi.

"Mai Machisi drank toxic after chatting with an HIV positive married woman (name withheld) who was sleeping with her husband, she chatted for a while with her and figured  that ,the two were sleeping together for a while," said the source.

Machisi confirmed that his wife took toxic and is currently at Concession hospital without shedding more light.

"I am busy attending to my wife who took poison and is currently at Concession hospital please call me later," he said before hanging up.

Apparently, Machisi and his girlfriend are believed to have been accommodated by a primary teacher at Mazowe mine for their adulterous affair.

Cases of infidelity at Mazowe mine are mushrooming.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days