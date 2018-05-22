Kasukuwere came back to check his voter registration details, says Mliswa

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has urged people to go and register to vote and make use of the current BVR voters roll verification exercise to ensure that their voter registration details were correctly captured.In a jibe aimed at Saviour Kasukuwere, Mliswa insinuated that Tyson had flown back into the country to check on his voter registration details hence locals should follow suite."Instead of following &contributing on social media as much, people are encouraged to go and register and check that they have been correctly captured on the BVR."Even Tyson flew in to check .What of you here," reads Mliswa's Tweet.Tyson is a moniker name synonymous with Kasukuwere for his once aggresive and abrasive politics. Kasukuwere recently returned home after a six month stint in self imposed exile following the military intervention that toppled Mr Mugabe .