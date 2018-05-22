Latest News Editor's Choice


Stabbed by ex-wife's boyfriend

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A man is nursing wounds after he was allegedly stabbed by his ex-wife's boyfriend in Hatcliffe in a national identity card dispute.

This emerged at the Harare Magistrate court where Terrence Nyaguse was not asked to plead to attempted murder charges when he appeared before magistrate Edwin Marecha.

It is the State's case that, Nyaguse was home alone when complainants, Taurai Masiboyi and Abraham Masiboyi arrived at his place intending to collect Taurai' national identity card and blankets which his former wife had taken there.

The three had a misunderstanding as Nyaguse refused them entry into the house where they entered forcefully.

This resulted in Nyaguse stabbing Taurai in the stomach with a knife and then later stabbed Abraham on the neck and forehead.

Nyaguse's neighbour, Tafadzwa Derere, it is the State's case, came to the rescue after hearing noise.

The matter was remanded to June 5.



Source - hmetro

