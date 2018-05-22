MDC-T orders primary election rerun.. Zanu-PF disease

News / National

by A Mhlongo

The on going MDC-T primary elections continue to duplicate the just ended ZANU PF primary elections which the manifestation of violence and allegations of rigging caused some constituencies to be rerun.It is reported that the party Women's Wing Leader Lynette Karenyi has won a major reprieve after an order to have the disputed Dangamvura – Chikanga primary election rerun.The party comanded that the primary election previously won by Prosper Mutseyami be rerun on Friday after Karenyi had complained that the election was not fairly conducted.Karenyi had threatened to go ahead and contest the election probably as an independent candidate if the result was not reversed.According to Karenyi only two of the ten wards in the constituency had the opportunity to cast their votes when the primary election was held last weekend.The party nullified all the figures provided and ordered for a rerun.In its just ended primaries, MDCT rival ZANU PF ordered for reruns in ten constituencies after concerns on irregularities and violence were raised by contestants and members.