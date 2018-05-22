Obiang Nguema jets in

News / National

by Staff reporter

Equatorial Guinea President Mr Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasongo has arrived in Zimbabwe for a two day official visit.He was received at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga .Nguema, is the longest serving African President (38years) who is a long time ally of former President Robert Mugabe will meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa.It is not clear whether he will also meet his friend, Mugabe.