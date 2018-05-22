News / National
Obiang Nguema jets in
Equatorial Guinea President Mr Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasongo has arrived in Zimbabwe for a two day official visit.
He was received at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga .
Nguema, is the longest serving African President (38years) who is a long time ally of former President Robert Mugabe will meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
It is not clear whether he will also meet his friend, Mugabe.
Source - Byo24News