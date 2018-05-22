Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Reprieve for Mugabe 'robber'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Harare magistrate has dismissed a bid to cage - pending trial - a soldier who duped former president Robert Mugabe of computers and accessories worth $50 000 for allegedly intimidating witnesses.

Prosecutor Fransisca Mukumbiri had made the application arguing Pepukai Zvakavapano, a Presidential Guard soldier, had scared off witnesses from coming to testify during his trial.

He is facing theft charges.

"The investigating officer clearly stated that he was advised by complainants that they were being threatened when he testified during this application," magistrate Josephine Sande ruled.

"However, the court cannot make a decision based on such reports because those witnesses were not present to adduce the evidence. The complainant's liberty cannot be prejudiced and the court will not confine him to remand prison pending finalisation of his trial."

According to State papers, the complainant is Mugabe represented by Enoch Nyamurima, 52, a provincial intelligence officer in the President's department.

Mukumbiri alleged that sometime in March, Zimbabwe House was to undergo renovations and had Mugabe's household goods, including a printer, computers and accessories.

The court heard that Nyamurima was instructed to transfer the goods from Zimbabwe House to Polloground where five shipping containers had been put to secure the goods in custody.

The goods were transferred and secured in the containers.

On April 3, Zvakavapano and his accomplice Marega were deployed at the five containers location doing perimeter guard duties.

During the night, Zvakavapano and Marega allegedly broke three padlocks on three of the containers and stole various amounts of computer accessories, laptops, desk top computer sets and printers valued $49 982.

It was alleged the property was moved over a precast wall but Zvakavapano and Marega were disturbed by other soldiers on patrol and dumped four boxed laptops, a printer and an empty box of a Xerox printer and disappeared to avoid detection.

Zvakavapano and Marega allegedly returned to take the property from their hide-out point and shared the spoils.

The court heard that Zvakavapano began selling the stuff at giveaway prices in Harare.

Meanwhile, a soldier who poured paraffin on his pregnant girlfriend before setting her ablaze during an altercation was on Tuesday slapped with seven years' imprisonment.

Trust Mugari, 29, was convicted of attempted murder before Harare regional magistrate Lucy Mungwari.

Mungwari sentenced Mugari to seven years before suspending two years on condition of good behaviour.

His girlfriend, Pamela Dhliwayo, 30, survived the attack after her sister who was present during the incident poured a bucket of water on her to douse the fire.

However, she allegedly lost the pregnancy.

Prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu proved that on September 18 last year around 4pm Dhliwayo and her sister Natasha went to Mugari's friend (Wonder)'s residence looking for him.

When they arrived, Wonder's wife was at the house and they were told that Mugari was not present.

They returned home and that night Mugari and Wonder barged into Dhliwayo's house and began assaulting her.

Mugari and friend queried why she had gone looking for him at Wonder's house saying it was embarrassing.

Wonder joined in the attack and assisted his friend to assault Dhliwayo and only left for his home later but Mugari continued attacking the victim.

Mugari began demanding his army uniform and went outside the house waiting for Dhliwayo to hand it over to him.

While Dhliwayo was looking for the uniform, Wonder returned to the house claiming he had lost his cellphone and cap during the fracas and ransacked the room searching for it but could not find the items.

Mugari removed his belt and bashed the woman before reaching for a paraffin stove and poured the fuel over Dhliwayo's body before setting her ablaze.

He then sat and watched at a distance in the house while Dhliwayo burned and screamed for help.

Dhliwayo's sister came with a bucket of water and poured it on her to douse the fire but she had sustained third degree burns.

When Mugari realised the extent of injuries sustained by Dhliwayo, he left the room and jumped over a precast wall to avoid arrest.

Dhliwayo was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital where she was detained in intensive care and treated for the multiple burns sustained on the upper part of her body.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mukupe asks Biti is he has taken his ARVs, insults after insults

37 mins ago | 756 Views

How new teachers in Zimbabwe learn to do their jobs

54 mins ago | 169 Views

Trump cancels meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

58 mins ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa will shoot to stay in power say Hungwe

1 hr ago | 722 Views

Mnangagwa's 18 children

1 hr ago | 584 Views

Mugabe keeps Zimbabweans MPs guessing

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa lauded for not forcing people to rally

1 hr ago | 656 Views

Top cops fingered in smuggling

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Fuel shortages persist

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chamisa comes under fire

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mujuru, step children fight takes a new twist

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Africa Day: internet freedoms, a way to democracy

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Women to face sexism in Zimbabwe elections - 'Witch', 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Obiang Nguema jets in

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

'Khupe Hure?' - Let's now test Chamisa Vs Mugabe 1981 difference

2 hrs ago | 675 Views

MDC-T orders primary election rerun.. Zanu-PF disease

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Stabbed by ex-wife's boyfriend

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's DNA test results NEGATIVE

2 hrs ago | 787 Views

Moving away from the death penalty in Zimbabwe - has the time come for change?

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chiefs seek peace order against Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 886 Views

Tips for improving your kitchen

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mugabe warnes by lawmakers

3 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Kasukuwere came back to check his voter registration details, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Woman discovers hubby's lover is HIV+, takes poison

5 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Mining speculators invade Zimbabwe's Great Dyke

6 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Mnangagwa bows to Chinese pressure

7 hrs ago | 3607 Views

Petina Gappah targets Mukupe in smear campaign?

7 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Mukupe in more trouble

8 hrs ago | 4463 Views

EU offers fund to audit Zim's first biometric voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-corruption charade unravels

8 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Local company to print ballot papers

9 hrs ago | 3636 Views

Mnangagwa's office exonerates Undenge

9 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Mnangagwa has 18 children

9 hrs ago | 8580 Views

Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

9 hrs ago | 6697 Views

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

9 hrs ago | 294 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

9 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 3243 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

10 hrs ago | 2883 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

10 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

10 hrs ago | 1878 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

10 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

10 hrs ago | 2450 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

10 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

10 hrs ago | 916 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

10 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

10 hrs ago | 1925 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1316 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days