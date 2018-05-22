Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fuel shortages persist

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Service stations in most parts of the country are still struggling to secure adequate fuel to meet demand, resulting in long-winding queues at pump stations with the product in stock.

A survey by the Daily News has shown that a number of service stations around Harare and elsewhere have run dry and their workers were busy turning away motorists.

It is becoming a common sight, seeing motorists pushing their vehicles to nearby pump stations or leaving them by the roadside after running empty. It is now being feared that the shortages could ignite a black market for the product, resulting in price increases and upward pressures on inflation.

"It seems we are going back to the time of fuel shortages when we used to spend our time waiting for fuel in queues," said one motorist, Tapiwa Chabata.

A Kombi driver who only identified himself as Tatenda said he was now keeping precautionary fuel stocks at home so that his business does not get affected by the shortages.

"History has taught us that in Zimbabwe nothing should be taken for granted," he said.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Sifelani Jabangwe told the Daily News on Tuesday that industry has been negatively affected by the shortages.

"As industry, we are losing a bit of time in queues but the fuel is there and we know the problem is coming from (increased demand); it's an indication of growth. The amount of fuel which was adequate previously is no longer adequate now, which means there is economic growth," Jabangwe said, while calling on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to increase the amount of foreign currency allocated towards fuel imports.

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) chief executive officer Gloria Magombo, recently told the Daily News that suppliers were finding it difficult to meet demand for fuel and this was contributing to panic buying and artificial shortages that are emerging throughout the country.

She said the demand for fuel has increased significantly, also affecting supply demand balance since the coming in of the new dispensation with demand of petrol increasing by over 20 percent and that of diesel by over eight percent in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017. Magombo said Zera was working around the clock to address the obtaining crisis.

"The status of supply needs to be updated later in the day as we expect it to improve as necessary steps are being taken to address the supply demand balance," she said.

Magombo also disclosed that the increasing prices of fuel at pump stations was a result of a global rise in crude oil prices and the fact that at present, the country had suspended ethanol blending, which helps suppress costs.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mukupe asks Biti is he has taken his ARVs, insults after insults

37 mins ago | 756 Views

How new teachers in Zimbabwe learn to do their jobs

54 mins ago | 169 Views

Trump cancels meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

58 mins ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa will shoot to stay in power say Hungwe

1 hr ago | 722 Views

Mnangagwa's 18 children

1 hr ago | 584 Views

Mugabe keeps Zimbabweans MPs guessing

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa lauded for not forcing people to rally

1 hr ago | 656 Views

Top cops fingered in smuggling

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Chamisa comes under fire

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mujuru, step children fight takes a new twist

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Africa Day: internet freedoms, a way to democracy

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Women to face sexism in Zimbabwe elections - 'Witch', 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Obiang Nguema jets in

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

'Khupe Hure?' - Let's now test Chamisa Vs Mugabe 1981 difference

2 hrs ago | 675 Views

MDC-T orders primary election rerun.. Zanu-PF disease

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Stabbed by ex-wife's boyfriend

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's DNA test results NEGATIVE

2 hrs ago | 787 Views

Moving away from the death penalty in Zimbabwe - has the time come for change?

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chiefs seek peace order against Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

Tips for improving your kitchen

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mugabe warnes by lawmakers

3 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Kasukuwere came back to check his voter registration details, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Woman discovers hubby's lover is HIV+, takes poison

5 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Mining speculators invade Zimbabwe's Great Dyke

6 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Mnangagwa bows to Chinese pressure

7 hrs ago | 3607 Views

Petina Gappah targets Mukupe in smear campaign?

7 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Mukupe in more trouble

8 hrs ago | 4462 Views

EU offers fund to audit Zim's first biometric voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-corruption charade unravels

8 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Local company to print ballot papers

9 hrs ago | 3636 Views

Mnangagwa's office exonerates Undenge

9 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Mnangagwa has 18 children

9 hrs ago | 8580 Views

Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

9 hrs ago | 6697 Views

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

9 hrs ago | 294 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

9 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 3243 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

10 hrs ago | 2883 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

10 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

10 hrs ago | 1878 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

10 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

10 hrs ago | 2450 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

10 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

10 hrs ago | 916 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

10 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

10 hrs ago | 1925 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1316 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days