Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top cops fingered in smuggling

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, pictured, has demanded the arrest and prosecution of local police commanders he claimed were integral members of the criminal smuggling syndicates.

Addressing Manicaland police commanders at Mutare Main Camp on Tuesday in his maiden tour of the province, Matanga said he was shocked to receive intelligence linking local top cops to rampant smuggling along the Zimbabwe-Mozambique border that has been depriving the country of millions of dollars annually by facilitating illegal passage of second-hand bales of clothes.

The top cop who warned that the senior police officers, some of whom he said would even provide "escort services", were "cruising for a bruising".

"It is on record that smuggling is rife along the stretch of the Zimbabwe/Mozambique borderline. For some time, I have been trying to figure out why this is so; with the collective effort from other key stakeholders, why are we failing to make headway in ridding the society of this menace?

"The explanation I am receiving is dumbfounding, to say the least. It is beyond the realms of my imagination that amongst you, there are some who have the nerve to engage in despicable acts to promote smuggling.

"I'm told, some are integral members of syndicates and specialise in facilitating the smuggling of bales of second-hand clothing through provision of escort services and others act as the conduits for various contraband.

"Let me thus warn those that are engaging in such sordid acts that they are already determining their own fate. If they opt to remain aboard their corruption boat, they must know that they are cruising for a bruising," Matanga said.

He ordered that they be promptly sniffed out and arraigned in criminal courts, arguing that this would give impetus to the anti-corruption efforts.

"As a province, you must give impetus to all existing anti-corruption strategies and a lot more that the organisation shall continue to devise to deal with corruption.
Let no dirt be swept under the carpet.

"You ought to move with haste in sniffing out all bad elements and ensure that they have their day in court. The organisation is much better off without them. Such uncouth elements are actually the spanners in our works," Matanga said.

Essentially reading the riot act to a hitherto placid local command element of his organisation, the commissioner-general also accused some of his lieutenants of lacking spine in discharging their work, especially in dealing with political "bigwigs".

"Earlier, I bemoaned the timidity that manifests in the decisions of certain commanders who quake in their shoes when some high-profile persons, especially the so-called 'political bigwigs' commit crime," he said.

He said while he was not a "proponent of tyrannical leadership" he only had respect for "commanders who knew where to draw the line between firmness and leniency".
"All, commanders, regardless of their level, must be too kind to a fault," he warned.

He said the timidity and indecisiveness was also breeding indiscipline in the police.

"Some pockets of indiscipline emerging in the force can also be attributed to indecisiveness inherent in some commanders when dealing with defaulters in the same way they hesitate to take appropriate action against prominent persons when they break the law," Matanga said.

He urged the senior cops to retain their authority and act swiftly and decisively on all acts of indiscipline and violations to the code of conduct.

Matanga also challenged the police to create "an environment that is conducive to the holding of free, fair, peaceful, credible and transparent elections".

He said the police should have no tolerance for violence or instigators of violence.

"Bring to book all perpetrators of political violence, even those who merely instigate violence or intimidation.

"You must apply the law non-selectively. Hakuna muti unoera demo (There are no sacred cows)," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

3 piece kitchen unit on sale

Have 3beds house in sauerstown want to swap and top, open budget

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole

Samsung tv on sale

6beds njube neat on 300m/2

2 bedroom cottage to let

2 acre burnside in developed area with zesa and water and surveyed borehole spots

20acre plot prized to go


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mukupe asks Biti is he has taken his ARVs, insults after insults

34 mins ago | 664 Views

How new teachers in Zimbabwe learn to do their jobs

51 mins ago | 159 Views

Trump cancels meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

54 mins ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa will shoot to stay in power say Hungwe

1 hr ago | 693 Views

Mnangagwa's 18 children

1 hr ago | 555 Views

Mugabe keeps Zimbabweans MPs guessing

1 hr ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa lauded for not forcing people to rally

1 hr ago | 637 Views

Fuel shortages persist

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Chamisa comes under fire

1 hr ago | 487 Views

Mujuru, step children fight takes a new twist

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Africa Day: internet freedoms, a way to democracy

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Women to face sexism in Zimbabwe elections - 'Witch', 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Obiang Nguema jets in

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

'Khupe Hure?' - Let's now test Chamisa Vs Mugabe 1981 difference

2 hrs ago | 671 Views

MDC-T orders primary election rerun.. Zanu-PF disease

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Stabbed by ex-wife's boyfriend

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's DNA test results NEGATIVE

2 hrs ago | 770 Views

Moving away from the death penalty in Zimbabwe - has the time come for change?

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chiefs seek peace order against Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 881 Views

Tips for improving your kitchen

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mugabe warnes by lawmakers

3 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Kasukuwere came back to check his voter registration details, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Woman discovers hubby's lover is HIV+, takes poison

5 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Mining speculators invade Zimbabwe's Great Dyke

6 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Mnangagwa bows to Chinese pressure

7 hrs ago | 3596 Views

Petina Gappah targets Mukupe in smear campaign?

7 hrs ago | 2458 Views

Mukupe in more trouble

8 hrs ago | 4458 Views

EU offers fund to audit Zim's first biometric voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-corruption charade unravels

8 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Local company to print ballot papers

9 hrs ago | 3633 Views

Mnangagwa's office exonerates Undenge

9 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Mnangagwa has 18 children

9 hrs ago | 8550 Views

Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

9 hrs ago | 6679 Views

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

9 hrs ago | 294 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

9 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 3241 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

10 hrs ago | 2879 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

10 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

10 hrs ago | 1877 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

10 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

10 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

10 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

10 hrs ago | 916 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

10 hrs ago | 632 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

10 hrs ago | 1922 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1314 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days