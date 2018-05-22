Mnangagwa will shoot to stay in power say Hungwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Minister of State for Masvingo, Josiah Hungwe has warned the electorate that if President Mnangagwa shot his way into power in November last year, there is nothing that will stop him from doing the same to retain power.Hungwe warned that Mnangagwa is a soldier and he can use a gun to shoot those who don't want to listen to him.Commissioning a $185 001 clinic built through Tongaat Hulett partnership with Chiredzi RDC and the Gudo Community on Tuesday, Hungwe said he was the owner of the new dispensation in Masvingo.He said he is happy that Mnangagwa who is a soldier is now in power and can use a gun to shoot those who want to run away from him."Do you know that I am the leader of the new dispensation here in Masvingo and I say ichi chinhu chedu chatakaita (this is our thing that we did). Our leader Mnangagwa is a soldier and you know that a soldier is always equipped with a gun to do whatever he wants. If you want to run away from him he can shoot you so you should always know that," said Hungwe.Hungwe's remarks come barely two months before the national election which for the first time in the history of Zimbabwe is expected to take place in a free and fair manner.Hungwe is the same man who was quoted below: