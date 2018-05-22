Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trump cancels meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

by Staff reprter
1 hr ago | Views
The White House on Thursday cancelled the highly anticipated meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In a letter to Kim, US President Donald Trump wrote, "I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

Trump said he'd been looking forward to the summit, but the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in Kim's recent statements ultimately inspired the president to cancel the meeting.

"Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time , to have this long planned meeting," Trump wrote in a statement. The cancellation, which dampens the emerging prospect of diffused high-stakes tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, sent investors running for save-haven assets, notably gold.

Earlier, in an interview with the "Fox & Friends" talk show on whether he would go through with the planned summit Trump gave noncommittal answers.

"We'll see what happens," Trump said. "Right now we're looking at it, we're talking about it. And they're talking to us. We have certain conditions. We'll see what happens. But there's a good chance."

The summit, which would be a historic first meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, had been on the rocks. Pyongyang had produced harsh statements bashing Trump administration officials and South Korea.

But on Thursday, North Korea appeared to destroy parts of its nuclear testing site before a crowd of foreign journalists in an apparent show of goodwill.

Journalists from US, UK, Russian, Chinese, and South Korean news outlets traveled to North Korea to cover the event that took place on Thursday – and were still there when Trump cancelled the summit.

"Being inside this country just hours after they blew up a nuclear site... it's very awkward and uncomfortable moment right now," said CNN's Will Ripley, who is in North Korea.

North Korea is known to detain US citizens for thin reasons and sentence them to hard labor. Most recently, a college student was sentenced to hard labor for attempting to take a poster from a hotel. The student was eventually returned to his parents in the US in a coma, and he died days after coming home.

The demolition of the nuclear site did not rise to the level of the verifiable, irreversible denuclearisation that Trump has previously insisted on, since North Korea could simply rebuild the site.

Trump and his top officials have long insisted that North Korea give up its nuclear weapons before the US eases up on economic sanctions and military pressure, but Trump acknowledged Thursday that those demands may not be met.

Asked whether he would be OK with a "phased in" approach to denuclearising North Korea, Trump showed flexibility where before there had been none.

"I'd like to have it done immediately," Trump said. "But you know physically, a phase-in may be a little bit necessary, we will have to do a rapid phase-in, but I'd like to see it done at one time."

Trump's comments came a day after a North Korean official threatened the US with a "nuclear-to-nuclear showdown" and suggested Pyongyang could "make the US taste an appalling tragedy" if things didn't go its way.

Though North Korea opened 2018 with many peaceful overtures and steps, it has recently taken a harsh turn toward criticizing US and South Korean actions and statements. It has also repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the coming summit.

Trump had heralded his success in bringing North Korea to the table. But on Wednesday North Korea suggested it was Trump, not Kim, who had pushed for the summit.

While a staggered approach to denuclearising North Korea seems more realistic to experts who don't expect Pyongyang to unilaterally disarm, it's the same track taken by four successive US presidents that Trump has promised not to repeat.

This story is developing.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - businessinsider

Comments

Potatoes on sale

2 acre burnside in developed area with zesa and water and surveyed borehole spots

Iveco strails on sale

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

Selborne park stand with an approved plan

Wedding dress for hire

2 bedroom cottage to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mukupe asks Biti is he has taken his ARVs, insults after insults

41 mins ago | 884 Views

How new teachers in Zimbabwe learn to do their jobs

59 mins ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa will shoot to stay in power say Hungwe

1 hr ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa's 18 children

1 hr ago | 604 Views

Mugabe keeps Zimbabweans MPs guessing

1 hr ago | 350 Views

Mnangagwa lauded for not forcing people to rally

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

Top cops fingered in smuggling

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Fuel shortages persist

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chamisa comes under fire

2 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mujuru, step children fight takes a new twist

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Africa Day: internet freedoms, a way to democracy

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Women to face sexism in Zimbabwe elections - 'Witch', 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Obiang Nguema jets in

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

'Khupe Hure?' - Let's now test Chamisa Vs Mugabe 1981 difference

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

MDC-T orders primary election rerun.. Zanu-PF disease

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Stabbed by ex-wife's boyfriend

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's DNA test results NEGATIVE

2 hrs ago | 797 Views

Moving away from the death penalty in Zimbabwe - has the time come for change?

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chiefs seek peace order against Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 892 Views

Tips for improving your kitchen

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mugabe warnes by lawmakers

3 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Kasukuwere came back to check his voter registration details, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Woman discovers hubby's lover is HIV+, takes poison

5 hrs ago | 2132 Views

Mining speculators invade Zimbabwe's Great Dyke

6 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Mnangagwa bows to Chinese pressure

7 hrs ago | 3616 Views

Petina Gappah targets Mukupe in smear campaign?

8 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Mukupe in more trouble

8 hrs ago | 4467 Views

EU offers fund to audit Zim's first biometric voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-corruption charade unravels

8 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Local company to print ballot papers

9 hrs ago | 3639 Views

Mnangagwa's office exonerates Undenge

9 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Mnangagwa has 18 children

9 hrs ago | 8628 Views

Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

9 hrs ago | 6720 Views

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

9 hrs ago | 294 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

9 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 3247 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

10 hrs ago | 2887 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

10 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

10 hrs ago | 1880 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

10 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

10 hrs ago | 2454 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

10 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

10 hrs ago | 917 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

10 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

10 hrs ago | 1929 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1316 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days