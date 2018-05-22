Latest News Editor's Choice


Kasukuwere linked to deaths of MDC supporters?

by Simbarashe Sithole
A Senior member of the MDC-T, Chalton Hwende has told former ZANU PF commissar Saviour Kasukuwere that he hopes he will be held accountable for instigating the murder of MDC supporters in Mt Darwin.

Hwende was responding to Kasukuwere's tweet soon after his arrival at Robert G Mugabe airpot were he said, life takes you to unexpected places, loves brings you home."

"I landed at RGM International Airport after 6 months away from our beloved land. Thank you all those who prayed and stood with me.

Your well wishes are greatly appreciated .God bless you, and Zimbabwe."

Hwende had no kind words for Kasukuwere and responded saying, "l hope you can be held to account for the MDC supporters murdered at your instigation in Mt Darwin."

Another twitter user William Zambezi said Kasukuwere should apologise for his violent actions in Mugabe era. "At least he must apologise, this man was very violent."

Hayipariyani tweeted, "Justice can never be replaced with apologies."

"Justice doesn't have favour," tweeted Zape.

Apparently, Kasukuwere said he has never committed any crime and is ready to have his day in court if there are any cases levelled against him.



