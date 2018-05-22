Mnangagwa charms Marange

News / National

by Staff rpeorter

VILLAGERS in Marange have hailed President Mnangagwa for his role in ensuring that they benefit fully from the diamonds being mined in that area through the new diamond policy that is currently being drafted.The new policy is meant to replace the 51-49 percent shareholding requirement that regulates diamond and platinum and has been said to be too restrictive and affecting the two minerals' contribution to the economy.Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of St Noah Sports Centre and Stadium at St Noah College in Bocha, Marange on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa reiterated the need to uplift the livelihoods of villagers whose land was yielding such immense fortunes for the country."Manicaland has a lot of gold but there is not as much disputes in the gold sector as in the diamond sector. But as the new dispensation, we are looking at bringing in the new diamond policy to address all that."I can guarantee that the new policy will ensure that all areas across the country that have minerals should benefit from those minerals. That will be contained in the policy to be passed in the near future," said President Mnangagwa.The President also pledged to continue developing the Marange area starting with the refurbishment of the road networks which has already begun.He said work on Mafararikwa road had already commenced."When I came to Chipinge last month, you complained that the Mafararikwa road needed refurbishment. I am glad to say that we have already sent graders to fix that road."But because of financial constraints, tarring of the road will be done in phases until it is completed," said President Mnangagwa.Villagers who spoke to the Manica Post at the ceremony expressed joy at the promise by the President to bring development to Marange.A villager Mrs Tendai Mashava, said the community had been waiting for years to benefit from diamonds. She said the new policy would usher in employment creation."This is the best news for the community of Marange. We might begin to see our people getting employed at the diamond mine. We are happy that President Mnangagwa has not forgotten our plight and has taken the necessary steps to make sure that we also benefit from diamonds. This signals the beginning of change for us and our families," she said."We pledge to support the President because he has shown that he has our best interests at heart."Gogo Jane Anesi, another villager said the promise to benefit from diamonds was welcome."We have had problems that have remained unsolved since diamond companies started mining in this area. I am old now and I do not want to die before seeing my grandchildren get something from their ancestral land. I am happy that the President has taken steps to correct the wrongs that have been perpetrated against this community for years. All we want is to have something to show that our community is the home of diamonds. I am sure this can happen now," she said.She also praised the pledge by the president to help support income generating projects by women and youths.President Mnangagwa had urged villagers to take up projects such as the fish farming initiatives being done under the command Agriculture programme through the Ministry of Environment,Water and Climate.Gogo Anesi also praised the move by the Johanne Marange Apostolic church to construct a state-of-the-art sports centre in the community."The sports centre is a good initiative. We have children who go to school at St Noah and I believe they will benefit immensely from this stadium. Even those who are not enrolled here can benefit because I believe this is a project that will benefit the whole community," she said.Mr Caleb Bumira from Mafarikwa village said: "We are honoured to have the President grace such an important occasion for our church as well as the whole community. Our hearts are filled with joy that our children and the next generation will benefit from the selfless dedication of those who made this possible."Mr Bumira said work on Mafararikwa road was going well and the community was already beginning to reap the benefits as they already had easy access to the clinic.Mrs Beatrice Karimanzira said the construction of the stadium has already begun to benefit the community."We have children who have been employed here and they will be working on the construction of the stadium," she said.The proposed stadium is a 16 000-seater and is the first such facility to be built in the rural areas. It is expected to benefit thousands of children who attend St Noah College and other schools in the Marange community and beyond.