Voter arrested over fake ID

News / National

by Staff reporter

A DANGAMVURA woman who tried to vote using her daughter's national identity card during the just-ended ZANU-PF primary elections was left with egg on the face when she was apprehended and dragged to the courts.Angeline Dhliwayo from Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency was convicted on her own guilty plea by Mutare magistrate, Ms Perseverance Makala on Thursday.She was being charged with fraud as defined in terms of Section 136 (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.Allegations were that on May 14 at Chirovakamwe Primary School in Dangamvura the accused used her daughter's national identity card to participate in the elections.She was subsequently arrested.Asked on why she acted fraudulently, Dhliwayo told the court that she had failed to find her name in the party's voters' roll but had noticed that her daughter's name was there."Your Worship, I could not find my name in the party's voters' roll and yet I registered and am an active member of the party."I however, asked if my daughter's name was in the voters' roll and they confirmed it so because my daughter did not show any interest to vote, I went back and took her identity card," she said.Ms Makala ordered Dhliwayo to pay $50 in fines or risk 20 days imprisonment.