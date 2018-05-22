Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ritual killing body dumped on highway to disguise murder

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HOMICIDE detectives in Mutare are battling to put pieces together and solve how a man who was initially believed to have been killed in a hit-and-run road accident ended up with some of his body parts missing.

The mysterious incident which happened in Zimunya on Monday has left villagers with their mouths ajar with many now pointing to ritual murder.

In a bid to conceal the heinous crime, perpetrators of the ritual murder dumped the body of the deceased man in the middle of the road along the Mutare-Masvingo highway.

They wanted it to be overrun by vehicles, conceal evidence and subsequently put traffic cops on a wild goose chase. Indeed some vehicles ran over the body.

Naturally, traffic police officers attended the scene, believing it was a genuine matter that falls under their purview, but they soon raised their homicide counterparts upon realising that they have been sold a dummy.

The corpse had some body parts missing around the private parts area and finger nails.

When The Weekender attended the scene, traffic police officers had moved the body of a man, who is yet to be identified to the roadside where they conducted further examinations.

The cops, who refused to talk to the Press citing protocol, quickly contacted the homicide section and advised them that they suspected murder.

From the crime scene investigations, the road traffic incident was a decoy.

Villagers quickly gathered at the scene and they told horror cases of ritual murders that have ravaged their community in recent months.

They said they were now living in constant fear while some were now escorting their children to school. Walking at night in the area is now considered dangerous.

An elderly villager who only identified herself as Gogo MaSibanda said the area was now a hunting ground for criminals.

She said most of the murders were being perpetrated in Chigodora and bodies were being dumped there to cloud police investigations.

"I suspect that this man was killed for ritual purposes. Whoever did it went on to dump him on the road so that the body would be run over and destroy evidence. The plan has evidently failed," she said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - manicapost
More on: #Ritual, #Killer, #Dumped

Comments

3 piece kitchen unit on sale

Burnside acre corner stand, with water and zesa, ready for construction on tared road,

Samsung tv on sale

Opel zafira on sale

3acres burnside at $50000 can be subdivided into acre stands,

20acre plot prized to go

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

Wedding dress for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

High tax on car imports

54 mins ago | 435 Views

Chinotimba embarks on music career to counter MDC songs

1 hr ago | 533 Views

Mnangagwa should publicly censure Mukupe

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Josaya Hungwe to retire after polls

1 hr ago | 410 Views

Mujuru, Dabengwa stampeding to join Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 765 Views

'Mnangagwa donation to Marange a vote-buying gimmick'

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Mujuru heads to Manicaland province

1 hr ago | 112 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to abolish death penalty

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T members in court over BVR registration

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa portrait painter finally paid

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Prince Harry was ours: Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Bulawayo man invents braid twisting machine

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Man kills brother for insulting father

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Makandiwas fight back

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Why western powers are re-engaging Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Political turncoats, prophets should stay out of polls

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Gandawa wants Zimdef fraud charges dropped

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Business loses confidence in Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Jilted lover takes man to court for upkeep

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Govt raises civil service pay offer to 17.5%

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Gift Banda accused of playing kingmaker

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Khupe-faction trio plead not guilty to violence

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Murdered woman's family demands 6 cows before burial

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Widower subjects daughter to five years of rape'

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zanu-PF poll rerun results next week

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Law Society bars 40 lawyers from practising

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

6 people killed on the spot

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF to roll out Mashonaland West campaign

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Poor public transport system costs Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Man attacks ex-wife with machete

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Dembare survives a scare

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF Youth league wants Jabulani Sibanda back

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit above board, claims minister

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 149 officer cadets

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo's Chelsea Shield players named

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Kenny Mubaiwa shows Dembare fans the middle finger

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Musona set for UEFA Europa League football

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Confusion rocks MDC Alliance in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Ngezi Platinum players raking in cash

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Donel to feature in Zimbabweans gig

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Instructor arrested in fake licence scam

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Cheated men take turns to rape lover

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Honda Fit crash victim yet to be identified

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Haunted family deserts homestead

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Family fortnightly car accident stoke panic

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Tsikamutandas recover school property

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hubby's girlfriend stab wife

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Newly weds in HIV infection storm

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Nephew's noisy sex sessions unsettle granny

2 hrs ago | 251 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days