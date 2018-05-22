Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Granny (62) accused of promiscuity

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THERE was drama at the Mutare Civil Courts last Friday when a local man accused his sexagenarian wife of promiscuity and demanded that the court divorce them immediately.

William Magosvongwe (70) went out of control and begged magistrate, Ms Nyasha Kuture, to legally separate himself and his wife, Emily Magosvongwe (62) whom he accused of being unfaithful.

He alleged that she was in an extra-marital affair with their 25-year-old neighbour.

The husband made all these claims after Emily had dragged him to the civil court accusing him of physically and emotionally abusing her by insulting and assaulting her in public.

He however, did not deny that he was mistreating his wife but told the court that the reason why he was acting in such a manner was because his wife was no longer faithful to him.

"Your Worship, you have to divorce us today. If you do not, the next time I come before you it will be because I would have murdered this woman due to her wayward ways," he begged the court for a divorce.

Miss Kuture however told him that her court had no powers to end marriages and advised him to seek marriage counselling to save their marriage.

"What I do not understand is why a 62-year-old woman who already has grandchildren and children who are staying abroad would have extra-marital relationships. Something is amiss here," Miss Kuture asked.

Magosvongwe stood his ground and said he saw his wife and her lover leave the toilet together.

"I came across their chats and I confiscated her phone as evidence. I have it and will not give it back to her until you grant us a divorce," he said.

Emily vehemently denied her husband's claims that she had a younger lover.

"Your Worship, If I needed a lover, why would I pick a child in his mid-20s? I would obviously pick someone who is close to my age. Besides this man is very violent and that is the reason why he is bringing all these lies before the court," she defended herself.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - manicapost

Comments

Large space available to ship cars to zimbabwe from uk

Honda fit for sale

3rooms and 2boreholes on 5acres

3 piece kitchen unit on sale

20acre plot prized to go

Cotbeds for sale

Dj mixer on sale

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

High tax on car imports

55 mins ago | 445 Views

Chinotimba embarks on music career to counter MDC songs

1 hr ago | 543 Views

Mnangagwa should publicly censure Mukupe

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Josaya Hungwe to retire after polls

1 hr ago | 417 Views

Mujuru, Dabengwa stampeding to join Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 780 Views

'Mnangagwa donation to Marange a vote-buying gimmick'

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Mujuru heads to Manicaland province

1 hr ago | 115 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to abolish death penalty

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T members in court over BVR registration

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa portrait painter finally paid

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Prince Harry was ours: Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Bulawayo man invents braid twisting machine

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Man kills brother for insulting father

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Makandiwas fight back

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Why western powers are re-engaging Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Political turncoats, prophets should stay out of polls

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Gandawa wants Zimdef fraud charges dropped

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Business loses confidence in Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Jilted lover takes man to court for upkeep

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Govt raises civil service pay offer to 17.5%

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Gift Banda accused of playing kingmaker

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Khupe-faction trio plead not guilty to violence

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Murdered woman's family demands 6 cows before burial

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

'Widower subjects daughter to five years of rape'

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF poll rerun results next week

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Law Society bars 40 lawyers from practising

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

6 people killed on the spot

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF to roll out Mashonaland West campaign

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Poor public transport system costs Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Man attacks ex-wife with machete

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Dembare survives a scare

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF Youth league wants Jabulani Sibanda back

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit above board, claims minister

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 149 officer cadets

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo's Chelsea Shield players named

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Kenny Mubaiwa shows Dembare fans the middle finger

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Musona set for UEFA Europa League football

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Confusion rocks MDC Alliance in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Ngezi Platinum players raking in cash

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Donel to feature in Zimbabweans gig

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Instructor arrested in fake licence scam

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Cheated men take turns to rape lover

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Honda Fit crash victim yet to be identified

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Haunted family deserts homestead

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Family fortnightly car accident stoke panic

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Tsikamutandas recover school property

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hubby's girlfriend stab wife

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Newly weds in HIV infection storm

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Nephew's noisy sex sessions unsettle granny

2 hrs ago | 251 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days