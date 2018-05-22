Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-hubby refuses to sign divorce papers

by Staff rpeorter
2 hrs ago | Views
NO divorce!

An estranged husband has declared that he won't sign divorce papers because of the way his wife parted ways with him five years ago.

Despite Simbisai Caroline Paganga (31) finding new love, she has been stuck at the same place and now fears she might end up losing the love of her life because her ex-husband Isaach Kudzai Paganga (39) refuses to put a signature on their divorce papers.

Simbisai reportedly tied the knot with Isaach in 2010 and their marriage only lasted for two years as the woman moved out of the house after failing to stick to the 'irresponsible' man.

During the subsistence of their marriage, they were blessed with two children and Simbisai was the breadwinner while the man was jobless (part of the reason of leaving him).

"This is torture and seriously I separated with Isaach five years ago but he is still refusing to sign the divorce papers. We have both moved on with our lives and it seems he is just fixing me by refusing to let the divorce process take its course.
"I have been to different lawyers and women's rights organisations to try and get help, but nothing fruitful has come out as he always claims to be too busy which is a stunt of not signing papers," said Simbisai.

She further revealed that she has also tried all tactics to soften up the hard hearted man, but to no avail.

"I regret everything because his surname is haunting me the most and all I want is to start using my own. It is clear that he is just fixing me as he always puts profile pictures with other women, a sign that he has moved on.

"I hope I will get help because I cannot handle this anymore and my life continues to be stagnant because of him," she said.

However, Isaach dismissed the allegations.

"That's not very true," he said.

He promised to get back to this reporter but never did until time of going to Press.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Divorce, #Papers, #Sign

Comments

Samsung tv on sale

Laptop bags on sale

3 piece kitchen unit on sale

Large space available to ship cars to zimbabwe from uk

Canopy for sale

2006 honda jazz 1.3l for sale (ex-uk / just arrived )

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

High tax on car imports

52 mins ago | 410 Views

Chinotimba embarks on music career to counter MDC songs

1 hr ago | 519 Views

Mnangagwa should publicly censure Mukupe

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Josaya Hungwe to retire after polls

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Mujuru, Dabengwa stampeding to join Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 737 Views

'Mnangagwa donation to Marange a vote-buying gimmick'

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Mujuru heads to Manicaland province

1 hr ago | 110 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to abolish death penalty

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T members in court over BVR registration

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa portrait painter finally paid

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Prince Harry was ours: Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Bulawayo man invents braid twisting machine

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Man kills brother for insulting father

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Makandiwas fight back

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Why western powers are re-engaging Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Political turncoats, prophets should stay out of polls

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Gandawa wants Zimdef fraud charges dropped

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Business loses confidence in Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Jilted lover takes man to court for upkeep

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Govt raises civil service pay offer to 17.5%

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Gift Banda accused of playing kingmaker

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Khupe-faction trio plead not guilty to violence

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Murdered woman's family demands 6 cows before burial

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Widower subjects daughter to five years of rape'

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF poll rerun results next week

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Law Society bars 40 lawyers from practising

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

6 people killed on the spot

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF to roll out Mashonaland West campaign

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Poor public transport system costs Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man attacks ex-wife with machete

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Dembare survives a scare

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF Youth league wants Jabulani Sibanda back

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit above board, claims minister

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 149 officer cadets

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo's Chelsea Shield players named

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Kenny Mubaiwa shows Dembare fans the middle finger

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Musona set for UEFA Europa League football

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Confusion rocks MDC Alliance in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Ngezi Platinum players raking in cash

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Donel to feature in Zimbabweans gig

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Instructor arrested in fake licence scam

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Cheated men take turns to rape lover

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Honda Fit crash victim yet to be identified

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Haunted family deserts homestead

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Family fortnightly car accident stoke panic

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Tsikamutandas recover school property

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hubby's girlfriend stab wife

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Newly weds in HIV infection storm

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Nephew's noisy sex sessions unsettle granny

2 hrs ago | 245 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days