Hubby's girlfriend stab wife

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO woman was stabbed by her husband's girlfriend after she followed her husband who left their matrimonial home on the pretext of going for drinks with a friend the previous night.Christine Sharon Mudzimu almost lost her life after her husband's girlfriend, Thembelani Dube, assaulted her before stabbing her on the face.It is reported that sometime last week Mudzimu's husband, who was not named in the State papers, left with his friend, Bhekumuzi Mbewe saying they were going out for a drink.Mudzimu's husband did not come back home forcing Mudzimu to go and look for him at Mbewe's house. Mbewe stays in the same suburb.Upon her arrival she asked if her husband was around and Mbewe said he was not around. However, Mudzimu was not satisfied as she spotted her husbands' jacket in the kitchen.Bhekumuzi allegedly denied Mudzimu entry to the sitting room claiming that his friend was not in his house but had left the jacket in his kitchen.She was, however, shocked to see Dube who straight away attacked Mudzimu using fists then later on stabbed her three times on the face and left arm.Dube appeared before Western Commonage magistrates courts facing physical assault charges.The court heard that this was not the first time she was attacked by Dube."Your worship this woman is making my life very miserable. At first she came to my house with her friends and they attacked me saying that I should leave her husband alone. I am disappointed to find out that Mbewe is also involved in this whole issue."The case was adjourned to 30 May for the State to gather more facts.