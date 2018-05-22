Tsikamutandas recover school property

News / National

by Staff rpeorter

COMMUNITY members at Makupa resettlement area in Kezi, Matabeleland South province heaved a sigh of relief when stolen school roofing material was recovered through the services of a witch hunting band.Seven zinc sheets, 48 planks and 11 ceiling boards were stolen in December last year and a teacher told B-Metro that after the discovery of the theft community members pointed accusation fingers at the School Development Committee (SDC) members.That miffed the SDC which had to put up with disgrace since December last year.In April this year some community members at a meeting came up with the idea of enlisting the services of the witch-hunters.Following that 96 households contributed $3 towards paying for the services of one Martha Dlamini and her crew.According to the SDC chairperson Wenis Moyo, the witch-hunter came last week with her team and engaged in prayer for three days. After that they used their mirrors to trace the stolen roofing material.Moyo revealed that Petros Dube the village head asked 10 villagers to accompany Dlamini and her team to where the stolen property was.Moyo revealed that they found the stolen roofing material last Saturday in a bushy area in Holi Ward 23, Matopo North.According to Moyo, Dlamini recovered five zinc sheets, 24 planks and 11 ceiling boards.Moyo and his seven-member committee heaved a sigh of relief."We are happy that the stolen school property was recovered and we have been exonerated from the accusations which were leveled against us," said an elated Moyo.The Provincial Education Director for Matabeleland South province, Lifias Masukume said he did not receive a report about stolen property at that school."I have not yet received the report regarding that matter. Maybe the SDC dealt with the matter on their own," said Masukume.