Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsikamutandas recover school property

by Staff rpeorter
2 hrs ago | Views
COMMUNITY members at Makupa resettlement area in Kezi, Matabeleland South province heaved a sigh of relief when stolen school roofing material was recovered through the services of a witch hunting band.

Seven zinc sheets, 48 planks and 11 ceiling boards were stolen in December last year and a teacher told B-Metro that after the discovery of the theft community members pointed accusation fingers at the School Development Committee (SDC) members.

That miffed the SDC which had to put up with disgrace since December last year.

In April this year some community members at a meeting came up with the idea of enlisting the services of the witch-hunters.

Following that 96 households contributed $3 towards paying for the services of one Martha Dlamini and her crew.

According to the SDC chairperson Wenis Moyo, the witch-hunter came last week with her team and engaged in prayer for three days. After that they used their mirrors to trace the stolen roofing material.

Moyo revealed that Petros Dube the village head asked 10 villagers to accompany Dlamini and her team to where the stolen property was.

Moyo revealed that they found the stolen roofing material last Saturday in a bushy area in Holi Ward 23, Matopo North.

According to Moyo, Dlamini recovered five zinc sheets, 24 planks and 11 ceiling boards.

Moyo and his seven-member committee heaved a sigh of relief.

"We are happy that the stolen school property was recovered and we have been exonerated from the accusations which were leveled against us," said an elated Moyo.

The Provincial Education Director for Matabeleland South province, Lifias Masukume said he did not receive a report about stolen property at that school.

"I have not yet received the report regarding that matter. Maybe the SDC dealt with the matter on their own," said Masukume.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro

Comments

Have 3beds house in sauerstown want to swap and top, open budget

Honda fit for sale

Laptop bags on sale

Dj mixer on sale

2006 honda jazz 1.3l for sale (ex-uk / just arrived )

2 acre burnside in developed area with zesa and water and surveyed borehole spots

Toyota hilux for sale

Potatoes on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

1893 MHRRM strongly condemns ill-treatment of Nkosazana Khuphe

2 mins ago | 1 Views

High tax on car imports

1 hr ago | 517 Views

Chinotimba embarks on music career to counter MDC songs

1 hr ago | 601 Views

Mnangagwa should publicly censure Mukupe

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Josaya Hungwe to retire after polls

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Mujuru, Dabengwa stampeding to join Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 835 Views

'Mnangagwa donation to Marange a vote-buying gimmick'

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Mujuru heads to Manicaland province

1 hr ago | 119 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to abolish death penalty

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T members in court over BVR registration

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa portrait painter finally paid

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Prince Harry was ours: Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulawayo man invents braid twisting machine

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man kills brother for insulting father

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Makandiwas fight back

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Why western powers are re-engaging Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Political turncoats, prophets should stay out of polls

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Gandawa wants Zimdef fraud charges dropped

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Business loses confidence in Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Jilted lover takes man to court for upkeep

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Govt raises civil service pay offer to 17.5%

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Gift Banda accused of playing kingmaker

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Khupe-faction trio plead not guilty to violence

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Murdered woman's family demands 6 cows before burial

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Widower subjects daughter to five years of rape'

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF poll rerun results next week

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Law Society bars 40 lawyers from practising

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

6 people killed on the spot

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF to roll out Mashonaland West campaign

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Poor public transport system costs Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Man attacks ex-wife with machete

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Dembare survives a scare

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF Youth league wants Jabulani Sibanda back

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit above board, claims minister

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 149 officer cadets

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bulawayo's Chelsea Shield players named

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Kenny Mubaiwa shows Dembare fans the middle finger

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Musona set for UEFA Europa League football

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Confusion rocks MDC Alliance in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ngezi Platinum players raking in cash

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Donel to feature in Zimbabweans gig

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Instructor arrested in fake licence scam

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Cheated men take turns to rape lover

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Honda Fit crash victim yet to be identified

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Haunted family deserts homestead

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Family fortnightly car accident stoke panic

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Hubby's girlfriend stab wife

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Newly weds in HIV infection storm

2 hrs ago | 243 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days