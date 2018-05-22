Man locks mum in hut, sets it alight

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN angry Lupane man tied his mother with a rope before locking her inside a bedroom hut and setting it on fire.This was after Thembelani Lunga (40) of Munyathi village in Lupane accused his mother Sinikiwe Lunga (60) of failing to monitor her goats and donkeys which trespassed into his maize fields.It is said as a result an argument ensued between the two. When it got to a head, Thembelani allegedly dashed towards the kitchen door and struck it seven times with an axe.As if that was not enough, he went for the scotchcart tyres and struck them with the axe.Thembelani was not done as he dragged his mother into her bedroom hut and tied her with a rope and closed the door. After that he set the bedroom hut ablaze.Sinikiwe had to thank her alert neighbours who heard her high pitched cries and quickly ran to rescue her.They forcibly gained entry into the bedroom hut that was already engulfed with smoke and pulled her out. She suffered minor burns and was rushed to Lupane District Hospital where she was treated and discharged.A report was made to the police leading to Thembelani's arrest.He appeared before Lupane resident Magistrate Ndumo Masuku and pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge.He was remanded in custody and returns on 30 May for routine remand. Thembelani was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.