Honda Fit crash victim yet to be identified

News / National

by Staff reporter

A woman who was burnt beyond recognition in an accident along Harare road just after Mzilikazi Barracks on Friday last week has not been identified and police are frantically searching for her family.On the fateful day the lady is said to have got a lift in a Honda Fit. The driver Enock Mateta (33) escaped with minor injuries after a collision at a T-junction. His passenger was trapped and burnt in the car that caught fire on impact.Mateta was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he was treated and discharged and the woman's remains were sent to the same institute for postmortem.The accident was confirmed by Bulawayo Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Inspector Precious Nsimango,"I confirm that a woman understood to be Perculia was burnt beyond recognition in a fatal accident and up to date no one has come forward to claim or identify her. We appeal to the public if they have any female relative that has been missing since Friday to please report to Bulawayo Central Traffic."B-Metro also got hold of the Fire Brigade to hear of their findings."The impact on the car from the side the woman sat caused the deformed metal to trap her, so much that had she survived we would have had to cut up the vehicle, she was burnt beyond recognition that to even give a description of her is impossible," said Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Richard Peterson .Police are also appealing to the public to help identify a woman likely to be in her 30's who on 25 April at 11pm was hit by a car in a hit and run accident and died on the spot along Khami Road.She was wearing a multi-coloured skirt, black shoes and a long sleeve black t-shirt written Hemisphere on the front. The 1.6 metre tall woman had permed hair. Her body is at Mpilo Central Hospital mortuary.Police are appealing to anyone that may have information to please call on (09)412953/ 402551 or report to the nearest police station.