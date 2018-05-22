Instructor arrested in fake licence scam

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zvishavane-based instructor who was in the business of issuing out fake licences to his learners has finally been exposed and arrested after running his 'bogus' business for a couple of years.Patrick Shumba (45), a learners' driver instructor who has worked at a number of driving schools in Zvishavane ran out of luck when detectives got wind of his illegal business.It is reported that he issued a number of fake licences to his learners under the pretext that they were original ones from Harare.One of the victims was at one time arrested by traffic police after they identified her licence as fake.Police investigations led to the recovery of the licences and he was hauled before magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing fraud charges.One of the victims Ivaineshu Shava did her driving lessons at Musengebere Driving School sometime in 2015, but failed vehicle inspectorate department tests.She then moved to Mazingaidzo Driving School where Shumba was her instructor. He told her to pay $550 which was to cover lessons and processing of a licence.On 2 April 2016, Shumba delivered a Class Four Driver's Licence to Shava and when she queried how he got the licence without her doing tests, the accused told her that they had considered the number of lessons the complainant did with two different driving schools.However, Shava later learnt that the licence was fake after getting information from a fellow victim who had been arrested by traffic police.When she approached Shumba, he admitted that the licence was fake and restituted her $275 promising to clear the balance, but never did.The other victim Cecelia Masotsha met Shumba when he was a driving instructor at Ketyu Driving School.She only did 15 lessons and Shumba told her she was due for a licence. He demanded $400 which he said was for processing the licence.He gave her the fake licence and when the complainant was driving along Buchwa road she was arrested by traffic police after producing the fake licence.When she asked the accused, he admitted his wrongdoing and offered to reimburse her. He only paid $300.Detectives picked information on the accused's illegal actions and during interrogation, he confessed.