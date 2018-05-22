Latest News Editor's Choice


Man bashed for buying only two rounds of beer

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A 23-year-old Redcliff gold panner got himself into trouble after he struck a colleague with an empty beer bottle for failing to buy beer as per promise.

Abel Aaron of Rutendo in Redcliff was angered by Daniel Maphosa, who failed to own up to his promise of buying him beer until he dropped.

It is understood that on 10 April at Mpumula Shops in Redcliff, Maphosa asked Aaron to accompany him to the shops promising to buy him beer.

Upon arrival at the shops, Maphosa bought two rounds of beer and thereafter told Aaron that he had run out of cash.

An argument ensued between the two with Aaron arguing that Maphosa should have let him sleep at home rather than wake him up for two rounds of beer.

Amid the scuffle between the two, Aaron grabbed an empty beer bottle and used it to strike Maphosa once on the head.

Maphosa fell unconscious and was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where he was admitted.

For the offence, Aaron was hauled before the courts facing a charge of assault.

Aaron told Kwekwe magistrate Livard Philemon that he had no intention of causing harm to Maphosa and blamed drunkenness for his behaviour.

"Your Worship I had no intention of causing harm on him, it was a result of consumption of excess alcohol, I apologise for my actions," he said.

Philemon sentenced him to 210 hours of community service at Kwekwe Criminal Courts.

Source - bmetro
