Confusion rocks MDC Alliance in Mazowe

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Confusion is rife in MDC-T Mazowe North constituency as aspiring candidates are bitter over the imposition of a little known MDC Alliance candidate.Tinashe Muchenje from Transform Zimbabwe is tipped to be the MDC Alliance candidate for the constituency while Isaac Wachi, Knight Ngirazi, Tulani Ndlovu, Stanford Chiwara and Nomatemba Marere of the MDC-T were vying for the same ticket.In a clear sign of confusion MDC-T are holding their primary election for the same seat tomorrow (Friday).Sources within the party said the move is meant to counter Muchenje since he does not enjoy grassroots support."We will be holding our primary elections tomorrow for MP only just to be ready because Muchenje is not known in the constituency so in case he might withdraw and we put our own candidate with grassroots support," said an official who declined to be named.Mashonaland Central party spokesperson Isaac Mupinyuri confirmed the development saying the constituency is respecting national orders."As MDC we respect our national office and Muchenje was endorsed as the alliance candidate he has no grassroots support but MDC is the big brother in the Alliance and we will make him known, though in-house there are going to be primaries in case of any eventuality," he confirmed.However, some supporters are threatening to vote for the ruling party candidate Campion Mugweni who defeated advocate Martin Dinha in the just ended ZANU PF primaries, if Muchenje is imposed on them.