Bulawayo's Chelsea Shield players named

by Staff rpeorter

BULAWAYO's finest 15 footballers – unattached to professional clubs – have been named to represent the city in the search for the player who will make it into the Shield-Chelsea Africa XI squad.The campaign is a result of a partnership between Shield, a Unilever brand and English former champions Chelsea Football Club.Players from suburbs across the city thronged Gifford High School last Saturday to try and impress veteran coach Cosmas Zulu."The turnout was impressive but only 15 players could make it into the final team that will represent Bulawayo in another round of trials in Harare on 2 June at Alexandra Sports Club."I'm confident one of our players will be the ultimate winner to represent the country in the final Shield-Chelsea Africa XI squad," said Zulu.The ex-Highlanders coach will work hand in glove with ex-Warriors gaffer Callisto Pasuwa, former national team player Alois Bunjira and ex-Dynamos midfielder Naison Muchekela in the search for the country's finest talent.Unilever managing director, Hilary Muzondiwa hailed the company's partnership with Chelsea Football Club."The new partnership will aim to inspire young Zimbabweans who understand that achieving success requires hard work, practice, and absolute dedication - both on and off the field," said Muzondiwa.List of players:Lucky Dube (21), Dumoluhle Mpofu (20), Polite Nyoni (19), Given Cambisai (24), Khulekani Dube (18), Simbarashe Moyo (19), Arnold Phiri (20), Alex Farai Muchenje (21), Brighton Mpofu (23) Siyabonga Nyatsanga (22), Mzingaye Zane Sibanda (22), Desmester Antony Govath (21), Experience Moyo (23), Emmanuel Ntulu (23), Shadreck Muchini (21)