Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo's Chelsea Shield players named

by Staff rpeorter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO's finest 15 footballers – unattached to professional clubs – have been named to represent the city in the search for the player who will make it into the Shield-Chelsea Africa XI squad.

The campaign is a result of a partnership between Shield, a Unilever brand and English former champions Chelsea Football Club.

Players from suburbs across the city thronged Gifford High School last Saturday to try and impress veteran coach Cosmas Zulu.

"The turnout was impressive but only 15 players could make it into the final team that will represent Bulawayo in another round of trials in Harare on 2 June at Alexandra Sports Club.

"I'm confident one of our players will be the ultimate winner to represent the country in the final Shield-Chelsea Africa XI squad," said Zulu.

The ex-Highlanders coach will work hand in glove with ex-Warriors gaffer Callisto Pasuwa, former national team player Alois Bunjira and ex-Dynamos midfielder Naison Muchekela in the search for the country's finest talent.

Unilever managing director, Hilary Muzondiwa hailed the company's partnership with Chelsea Football Club.

"The new partnership will aim to inspire young Zimbabweans who understand that achieving success requires hard work, practice, and absolute dedication - both on and off the field," said Muzondiwa.

List of players:

Lucky Dube (21), Dumoluhle Mpofu (20), Polite Nyoni (19), Given Cambisai (24), Khulekani Dube (18), Simbarashe Moyo (19), Arnold Phiri (20), Alex Farai Muchenje (21), Brighton Mpofu (23) Siyabonga Nyatsanga (22), Mzingaye Zane Sibanda (22), Desmester Antony Govath (21), Experience Moyo (23), Emmanuel Ntulu (23), Shadreck Muchini (21)



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro

Comments

Potatoes on sale

Guitar on sale

On sale is toyota granivia

20acre plot prized to go

For sale are pigs

Burnside acre corner stand, with water and zesa, ready for construction on tared road,

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

2 acre burnside in developed area with zesa and water and surveyed borehole spots


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

High tax on car imports

59 mins ago | 479 Views

Chinotimba embarks on music career to counter MDC songs

1 hr ago | 580 Views

Mnangagwa should publicly censure Mukupe

1 hr ago | 318 Views

Josaya Hungwe to retire after polls

1 hr ago | 434 Views

Mujuru, Dabengwa stampeding to join Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 815 Views

'Mnangagwa donation to Marange a vote-buying gimmick'

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Mujuru heads to Manicaland province

1 hr ago | 117 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to abolish death penalty

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T members in court over BVR registration

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa portrait painter finally paid

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Prince Harry was ours: Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Bulawayo man invents braid twisting machine

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Man kills brother for insulting father

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Makandiwas fight back

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Why western powers are re-engaging Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Political turncoats, prophets should stay out of polls

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Gandawa wants Zimdef fraud charges dropped

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Business loses confidence in Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Jilted lover takes man to court for upkeep

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Govt raises civil service pay offer to 17.5%

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Gift Banda accused of playing kingmaker

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Khupe-faction trio plead not guilty to violence

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Murdered woman's family demands 6 cows before burial

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Widower subjects daughter to five years of rape'

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF poll rerun results next week

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Law Society bars 40 lawyers from practising

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

6 people killed on the spot

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF to roll out Mashonaland West campaign

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Poor public transport system costs Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Man attacks ex-wife with machete

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Dembare survives a scare

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF Youth league wants Jabulani Sibanda back

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit above board, claims minister

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 149 officer cadets

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Kenny Mubaiwa shows Dembare fans the middle finger

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Musona set for UEFA Europa League football

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Confusion rocks MDC Alliance in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Ngezi Platinum players raking in cash

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Donel to feature in Zimbabweans gig

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Instructor arrested in fake licence scam

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Cheated men take turns to rape lover

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Honda Fit crash victim yet to be identified

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Haunted family deserts homestead

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Family fortnightly car accident stoke panic

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Tsikamutandas recover school property

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hubby's girlfriend stab wife

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Newly weds in HIV infection storm

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Nephew's noisy sex sessions unsettle granny

2 hrs ago | 253 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days