Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit above board, claims minister

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
JUSTICE, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has defended the position taken by President Mnangagwa to set up a Special Anti-Corruption Unit, saying it was a constitutional and noble move that will see the expeditious prosecution of high-profile graft cases.

Prosecution of such cases is expected to nip the vice in the bud and to boost investor confidence for country's economic development.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the Universal Periodic Review Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Human Rights in Harare yesterday, Minister Ziyambi said the President resolved to set up the special unit after some players proved to be reluctant to fight corruption.

Minister Ziyambi said some high-profile arrests were being made but the prosecution of the cases was far from satisfactory.

"The manifest reluctance by some relevant bodies to tackle corruption cases has spurred the President to set up a Special Anti-Corruption Unit, which contrary to some sections of society is not tainted with any illegality.

"The unit will ensure that we just do not arrest for the sake of arresting. High-profile cases are being taken to court after investigations and arrest but the results are not good enough.

"For those who read the newspaper, there was a story of a former permanent secretary in the Mines Ministry who was arrested for corruption but later on set free," said Minister Ziyambi.

The minister said the net was closing in on high-profile figures involved in corruption.

"It is business unusual and things will be done differently and expeditiously especially the prosecution of a number of high-profile corruption cases.

"The Judiciary and Parliament have also added their voice to this," he said.

Minister Ziyambi said the operations of the special unit were above board will not conflict with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

"Section 27 of the NPA Act allows for the engagement under agreement in writing of people with suitable qualifications to perform services for the Authority in specific cases.

"Accordingly, the unit will operate with delegated specific powers which are subject to the Prosecutor- General's authority and blessings as envisaged in Section 263 of the Constitution, which requires that such delegation must not limit or conflict with the authority's powers.

"This is in no way a usurpation of the NPA's mandate as Section 263 of the Constitution clearly stipulates that, 'an Act of Parliament may confer powers of prosecution on persons other than the National Prosecuting Authority …"

The Judiciary and other stakeholders have also weighed in with some strategies to eradicate the scourge.

"In an effort to effectuate this policy, the Judicial Service Commission set up Specialised Anti-Corruption Courts while the Zimbabwe Republic Police set up a specialised anti-corruption investigation unit dedicated to investigating corruption complaints," he said.

The Special Anti-Corruption Unit, Minister Ziyambi said, will collaborate with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the police in the perusal and consideration of corruption dockets.

"This is to ensure that the trend of making vain arrests is curtailed and matters are brought to finality," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Samsung tv on sale

Laptop bags on sale

3 piece kitchen unit on sale

Large space available to ship cars to zimbabwe from uk

Canopy for sale

2006 honda jazz 1.3l for sale (ex-uk / just arrived )

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

High tax on car imports

52 mins ago | 410 Views

Chinotimba embarks on music career to counter MDC songs

1 hr ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa should publicly censure Mukupe

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Josaya Hungwe to retire after polls

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Mujuru, Dabengwa stampeding to join Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 736 Views

'Mnangagwa donation to Marange a vote-buying gimmick'

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Mujuru heads to Manicaland province

1 hr ago | 110 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to abolish death penalty

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T members in court over BVR registration

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa portrait painter finally paid

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Prince Harry was ours: Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Bulawayo man invents braid twisting machine

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Man kills brother for insulting father

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Makandiwas fight back

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Why western powers are re-engaging Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Political turncoats, prophets should stay out of polls

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Gandawa wants Zimdef fraud charges dropped

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Business loses confidence in Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Jilted lover takes man to court for upkeep

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Govt raises civil service pay offer to 17.5%

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Gift Banda accused of playing kingmaker

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Khupe-faction trio plead not guilty to violence

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Murdered woman's family demands 6 cows before burial

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Widower subjects daughter to five years of rape'

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF poll rerun results next week

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Law Society bars 40 lawyers from practising

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

6 people killed on the spot

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF to roll out Mashonaland West campaign

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Poor public transport system costs Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man attacks ex-wife with machete

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Dembare survives a scare

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF Youth league wants Jabulani Sibanda back

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 149 officer cadets

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo's Chelsea Shield players named

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Kenny Mubaiwa shows Dembare fans the middle finger

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Musona set for UEFA Europa League football

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Confusion rocks MDC Alliance in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Ngezi Platinum players raking in cash

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Donel to feature in Zimbabweans gig

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Instructor arrested in fake licence scam

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Cheated men take turns to rape lover

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Honda Fit crash victim yet to be identified

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Haunted family deserts homestead

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Family fortnightly car accident stoke panic

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Tsikamutandas recover school property

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hubby's girlfriend stab wife

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Newly weds in HIV infection storm

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Nephew's noisy sex sessions unsettle granny

2 hrs ago | 244 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days