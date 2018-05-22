Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF Youth league wants Jabulani Sibanda back

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF Youth League here has described former war veterans leader Mr Jabulani Sibanda as a visionary who should be readmitted by the party.

Mr Sibanda was expelled from Zanu-PF in 2014 on allegations of indiscipline.

He was accused of various transgressions, among them disrespecting former President Mr Robert Mugabe, who was patron of the war veterans' body and his wife Mrs Grace Mugabe.

Provincial youth league vice chairman Archie Chiponda said Mr Sibanda had been vindicated for saying the then First Lady had initiated a "bedroom coup".

"I think he was among the pioneers in terms of this new dispensation. I think it was Jabu who first drew attention to what was happening and likened the situation prevailing then to a bedroom coup.

"I think in some instances he has been vindicated, hence when you find a loyal dedicated cadre like him, you don't need to think twice about bringing him back," said Chiponda.

He said they were going to engage the National Youth League executive over the re-admission of Mr Sibanda.

"We will write to our representative body to say as Bulawayo province youth league, this is our resolution. We will pass it to our national executive leaders because we have faith in their capability and they will pass the message to the national leadership," said Chiponda.

Bulawayo youth league chairman Khumbulani Mpofu said they were seconding war veterans secretary-general Victor Matemadanda's motion that Mr Sibanda be re-instated.

"Jabulani Sibanda has been resourceful to the party. As a wing of Zanu-PF, we found him to be a good leader because he is a principled and a well oriented man. We don't doubt his loyalty. So, by so doing, we would be so much excited to see his re-admission into the party," he said.

Mpofu said he once worked under the leadership of Mr Sibanda and marvelled at his leadership and organisational skills.

"He's one man who lives by the book; he's one man who is dedicated. He really works unconditionally for the party.

"Besides him being readmitted as a person, his works really paint a good picture of him," he said.

Mpofu said Mr Sibanda was a dynamic man who can work well with members of the youth league.

"Jabulani Sibanda is a dynamic and universal man and he fits well even in the structures of the youth league.

"He can commandeer the leaders, the middle aged and the youth league.

"We have seen how he has worked with the structures of the youth league and on strategies. All those plans that are pro-Zanu-PF," he said.

The motion to call for the readmission of Mr Sibanda back into the party was first moved by the Secretary for Science and Technology and was unanimously seconded by the provincial youth leadership during a meeting at Davies Hall on Wednesday evening.

Mr Sibanda is credited with organising Zanu-PF's first one million-man march in 2007.

Since his withdrawal from the political scene, Mr Sibanda retreated to being a full-time farmer in Nyamandlovu.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Samsung tv on sale

Laptop bags on sale

3 piece kitchen unit on sale

Large space available to ship cars to zimbabwe from uk

Canopy for sale

2006 honda jazz 1.3l for sale (ex-uk / just arrived )

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

High tax on car imports

52 mins ago | 410 Views

Chinotimba embarks on music career to counter MDC songs

1 hr ago | 519 Views

Mnangagwa should publicly censure Mukupe

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Josaya Hungwe to retire after polls

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Mujuru, Dabengwa stampeding to join Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 737 Views

'Mnangagwa donation to Marange a vote-buying gimmick'

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Mujuru heads to Manicaland province

1 hr ago | 110 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to abolish death penalty

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T members in court over BVR registration

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa portrait painter finally paid

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Prince Harry was ours: Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Bulawayo man invents braid twisting machine

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Man kills brother for insulting father

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Makandiwas fight back

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Why western powers are re-engaging Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Political turncoats, prophets should stay out of polls

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Gandawa wants Zimdef fraud charges dropped

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Business loses confidence in Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Jilted lover takes man to court for upkeep

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Govt raises civil service pay offer to 17.5%

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Gift Banda accused of playing kingmaker

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Khupe-faction trio plead not guilty to violence

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Murdered woman's family demands 6 cows before burial

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Widower subjects daughter to five years of rape'

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF poll rerun results next week

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Law Society bars 40 lawyers from practising

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

6 people killed on the spot

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF to roll out Mashonaland West campaign

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Poor public transport system costs Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man attacks ex-wife with machete

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Dembare survives a scare

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit above board, claims minister

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 149 officer cadets

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo's Chelsea Shield players named

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Kenny Mubaiwa shows Dembare fans the middle finger

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Musona set for UEFA Europa League football

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Confusion rocks MDC Alliance in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Ngezi Platinum players raking in cash

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Donel to feature in Zimbabweans gig

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Instructor arrested in fake licence scam

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Cheated men take turns to rape lover

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Honda Fit crash victim yet to be identified

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Haunted family deserts homestead

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Family fortnightly car accident stoke panic

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Tsikamutandas recover school property

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hubby's girlfriend stab wife

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Newly weds in HIV infection storm

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Nephew's noisy sex sessions unsettle granny

2 hrs ago | 245 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days