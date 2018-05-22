Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare survives a scare

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PEACE BE UNTO YOU . . . . Dynamos right wing-back Peace Mahaka has the ball under control during the Glamour Boys Castle Lager Premiership match against Black Rhinos at Rufaro yesterday
Black Rhino 1 - 1 Dynamos
DYNAMOS interim coach Biggie Zuze has appealed for more time in his quest to turn around the fortunes of the struggling Harare giants after watching his side salvage a point in a Castle Lager Premiership match against Black Rhinos at Rufaro yesterday.

Second half substitute Quality Kangadze rescured the Glamour Boys who looked out of sorts after Lot Chiunga had put Rhinos ahead with 25 minutes on the board.

Zuze, who took over the reins from his former boss Lloyd Mutasa, has picked up four points from his three games in charge and it appears he still has to do more to win the hearts of the DeMbare faithful.

A section of disillusioned supporters occasionally hurled missiles onto the pitch yesterday, showered missiles on the technical team and the tension was visible with the technical bench who obliged by throwing goal-scorer Kangadze at the interval.

"I think most of the people would judge me with these three games but I think we should look at it from the perspective of where we are coming from.

"This is a very good point for us, the boys gave a very good fight and we know where we are coming from, especially the FC Platinum match.

"We need to give the players a bit of time. A lot of things have been happening in the last few days, especially the way we changed the coaches. But I think they are beginning to realise what we should do moving forward from now on," said Zuze.

DeMbare needed a strong response coming from one of their worst performances against FC Platinum in their previous game at the same venue but they could not measure up to the task.

Rhinos had them on the backfoot when Chiunga reacted fastest to a throw in that was taken by Farai Banda and took advantage of a mix-up between goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga and his men at the back.

Chiunga's finishing was superb, placing the ball to the far left of the keeper and into the bottom corner, as DeMbare were still to reorganise themselves.

Rhinos saw most of the ball and came close to doubling the tally before the breather but were thwarted by a swift reaction from Mateyaunga.

DeMbare on the other hand could not create clear-cut chances with their former goalkeeper Ashley Reyners, who is now turning out for Rhinos, barely tested until the 56th minute when Kangadze profited from a free-kick taken by Ocean Mushure on the right and bundled the ball home from close range.

Still DeMbare remained 11th on the log standings with 13 points from as many games and trailing log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by a massive 22 points.

Zuze, who had to leave the funeral of his uncle in Bindura to attend the match yesterday, maintained the Glamour Boys will rise.

"There is a lot of pressure playing for Dynamos. So we need to relieve that pressure from certain players.

"I am sure when Quality came in he did his best and I think we started to see the movement of the ball. It was a good second half for us.

"We have to move on. The executive are the ones who will judge me. If they think I am not good enough then there is nothing we can do. The project has to go on.

"I have very good youngsters who want to play and if you see them training you will enjoy their commitment. I think the only thing that has been lacking is the result, especially in the last three games.

"I have 100 percent confidence that the team will rise," said Zuze.

Rhinos also remained unchanged on eighth place despite moving to 15 points.

Their coach Herbert Maruwa, a former Dynamos assistant coach under Callisto Pasuwa, was satisfied by the result.

"I am quite happy with the point. At the same time I feel we were supposed to seal this game especially in the first half when we controlled the flow of the game," said Maruwa.

Teams:

Black Rhinos: A. Reyners, S. Jimu, F. Banda, M. Mekiwa (M. Mambare, 46th min), B. Homora, D. Mudadi, T. Jaravani, W. Kapinda, V. Mhandu (E. Chigija, 70th min), W. Taderera, L. Chiunga

Dynamos: T. Mateyaunga, J. Tigere, R. Matova, P. Makaha, G. Mukambi, B. Moyo, J. Marufu, C. Kapupurika (V. Kadonzvo, 82nd min), E. Mandiranga (M. Mukumba, 58th min), O. Mushure, K. Kumwala (Q. Kangadze, 46th min).



Source - the herald
