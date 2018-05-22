Latest News Editor's Choice


Man attacks ex-wife with machete

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A 36-YEAR-OLD Chipinge man was arrested last Saturday for attacking his ex-wife with a machete while accusing her of infidelity.

The man went on a rampage attacking his ex-wife's family members leaving several injured.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident that occurred in Chikware Village under Chief Musikavanhu.

"Gorden Mhlanga (36) of Chikware Village under Chief Musikavanhu in Chipinge was involved in a dispute with his ex-wife and her family. He accused her of infidelity and attacked them with a machete."

Insp Kakohwa said sometime in March this year, Mhlanga divorced his wife, Tendai Sithole (27), on suspicion that she was having an extra-marital affair.

"After separating with her, she vacated her matrimonial home to go and live with her parents in the same village. It is alleged that on May 19, a furious Mhlanga went to his former in-laws' home armed with a machete," said Insp Kakohwa.

He added that a heated argument ensued, which degenerated into a fight in which several people including Mhlanga's one-year-old baby sustained serious injuries.

"After the attack Mhlanga fled the scene. Villagers who heard the screams rushed to the scene and made a police report," said Insp Kakohwa.

Police came to the scene and victims were referred to St Peter's Mission Hospital in Chipinge for treatment and some were admitted.

Insp Kakohwa said Sithole sustained a cut on the left shoulder and was in a stable condition.

Her mother, Alpha Sithole (55), sustained multiple cuts all over her body and she was in a serious condition while Sithole's one-year-old daughter, who sustained a cut on her head, was also in a stable condition.

Sithole's grandmother, Hlekulani Magondho (74), escaped with bruises on her chest while her grandfather, Happy Sithole (60), sustained a cut on the right arm and bruises on the forehead.

He was reportedly in a stable condition.

Mhlanga was arrested that same day and investigations are in progress.

Insp Kakohwa appealed to members of the public to solve their family disputes amicably or approach Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) liaison officers for counselling.

Source - the herald
Most Popular In 7 Days