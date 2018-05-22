Zanu-PF to roll out Mashonaland West campaign

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF provincial leadership in Mashonaland West will launch its election campaign tomorrow with emphasis on unity among party supporters.In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF provincial chairman Ziyambi Ziyambi said the campaigns would be led by Central Committee, National Consultative Assembly members and war veterans."We would be inter-changing our leaders, for example, Central Committee and NCA leaders from a particular district would be deployed to a different area to lead the campaigns," he said.Ziyambi said the major objective is to unite party candidates who battled each other in the party primary elections held recently."The leadership has been instructed to make sure that candidates for a particular constituency attend these rallies so that they work together in the campaigns," he said.There are 21 House of Assembly seats in Mashonaland West.Meanwhile, Ziyambi has urged supporters to bury the hatchet and start campaigning for the party to ensure a resounding victory.He was speaking during a meeting held with winning candidates in Harare earlier this week."We want to come up with a mobilisation strategy in a peaceful and stable environment in the party. I think we have tried reruns, but the results have remained the same so we should now move forward and start preparing for constituency rallies," he said."We will introduce constituency rallies that are expected to be attended by everyone including those candidates that lost during the just ended primary elections."Addressing the same meeting, the party's provincial political commissar Simon Solomon called for inter-district meetings, where winning candidates would be introduced to the electorate."The inter-district will also help us ease confusion and tension in the constituencies on who is the right candidate to represent the party," he said."In some instances, losing candidates are moving around campaigning for rerun elections that have not been called for by the party's leadership."The meeting also condemned abuse of the social media with some party members attacking the party leadership and some winning candidates.Zanu-PF secretary for Environment and Tourism Prisca Mupfumira urged party supporters to use social media to drum up support for the party."Let us use the social media for the good of the party to mobilise and market ideologies and manifesto to the electorate."Agents of losing candidates took to the social media especially WhatsApp to denigrate the leadership and winning candidates."She urged losing candidates to accept the primary elections outcome while working towards a resounding victory for Zanu-PF.