6 people killed on the spot

News / National

by Staff reporter

Six people died on the spot when a Nissan Vanette they were traveling in was involved in a head-on collision with a bus on Wednesday morning near Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre.The accident occurred after the driver of the Nissan Vanette, suspected to be a pirate taxi, encroached into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a Yutong bus that was traveling from Harare to Masvingo.National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident which occurred at 260km along Harare-Masvingo Highway at around 0100 hours."The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the death of six people in a road traffic accident, which occurred at about 260km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road near Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre," said Chief Supt Nyathi in a statement.He said the Yutong bus was carrying 29 passengers, while the Nissan Vanette was carrying six people, including the driver when the accident occurred."The second party was driving an unregistered Nissan Vanette due north towards Harare with five passengers on board. Upon approaching the 260km peg along the same road, the driver of the Nissan Vanette encroached into the lane of oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with the Yutong bus.''"All the six people in the Nissan Vanette died on the spot and only two passengers have been identified so far," he said.Chief Supt Nyathi said investigations were under way to establish what caused the accident.