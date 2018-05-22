Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

6 people killed on the spot

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Six people died on the spot when a Nissan Vanette they were traveling in was involved in a head-on collision with a bus on Wednesday morning near Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre.

The accident occurred after the driver of the Nissan Vanette, suspected to be a pirate taxi, encroached into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a Yutong bus that was traveling from Harare to Masvingo.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident which occurred at 260km along Harare-Masvingo Highway at around 0100 hours.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the death of six people in a road traffic accident, which occurred at about 260km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road near Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre," said Chief Supt Nyathi in a statement.

He said the Yutong bus was carrying 29 passengers, while the Nissan Vanette was carrying six people, including the driver when the accident occurred.

"The second party was driving an unregistered Nissan Vanette due north towards Harare with five passengers on board. Upon approaching the 260km peg along the same road, the driver of the Nissan Vanette encroached into the lane of oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with the Yutong bus.''

"All the six people in the Nissan Vanette died on the spot and only two passengers have been identified so far," he said.

Chief Supt Nyathi said investigations were under way to establish what caused the accident.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Accident, #Crash, #Spot

Comments

3 piece kitchen unit on sale

Burnside acre corner stand, with water and zesa, ready for construction on tared road,

Samsung tv on sale

Opel zafira on sale

3acres burnside at $50000 can be subdivided into acre stands,

20acre plot prized to go

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

Wedding dress for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

High tax on car imports

55 mins ago | 437 Views

Chinotimba embarks on music career to counter MDC songs

1 hr ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa should publicly censure Mukupe

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Josaya Hungwe to retire after polls

1 hr ago | 413 Views

Mujuru, Dabengwa stampeding to join Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 766 Views

'Mnangagwa donation to Marange a vote-buying gimmick'

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Mujuru heads to Manicaland province

1 hr ago | 112 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to abolish death penalty

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T members in court over BVR registration

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa portrait painter finally paid

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Prince Harry was ours: Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Bulawayo man invents braid twisting machine

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Man kills brother for insulting father

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Makandiwas fight back

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Why western powers are re-engaging Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Political turncoats, prophets should stay out of polls

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Gandawa wants Zimdef fraud charges dropped

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Business loses confidence in Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Jilted lover takes man to court for upkeep

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Govt raises civil service pay offer to 17.5%

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Gift Banda accused of playing kingmaker

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Khupe-faction trio plead not guilty to violence

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Murdered woman's family demands 6 cows before burial

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Widower subjects daughter to five years of rape'

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF poll rerun results next week

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Law Society bars 40 lawyers from practising

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF to roll out Mashonaland West campaign

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Poor public transport system costs Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Man attacks ex-wife with machete

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Dembare survives a scare

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF Youth league wants Jabulani Sibanda back

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit above board, claims minister

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 149 officer cadets

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo's Chelsea Shield players named

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Kenny Mubaiwa shows Dembare fans the middle finger

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Musona set for UEFA Europa League football

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Confusion rocks MDC Alliance in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Ngezi Platinum players raking in cash

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Donel to feature in Zimbabweans gig

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Instructor arrested in fake licence scam

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Cheated men take turns to rape lover

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Honda Fit crash victim yet to be identified

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Haunted family deserts homestead

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Family fortnightly car accident stoke panic

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Tsikamutandas recover school property

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hubby's girlfriend stab wife

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Newly weds in HIV infection storm

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Nephew's noisy sex sessions unsettle granny

2 hrs ago | 251 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days