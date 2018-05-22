Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF poll rerun results next week

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Zanu-PF name candidates who won in primary election reruns held in 15 constituencies after next week's Politburo meeting.

The reruns were held two week ago.

In an interview on Wednesday, Zanu-PF Politburo member Munyaradzi Machacha said the Politburo should approve the names of the winning candidates first before a public announcement was made.

He said the Politburo was likely to meet next week.

"The list is being prepared and once we are done, we will let you know," he said.

"The Politburo is likely to meet next week and will go through the list before we publish it.

"We cannot publish it before it is approved by the Politburo."

Mashonaland West topped the list of primary election reruns, with six constituencies conducting the plebiscite.

The constituencies were Chegutu East, Chegutu West, Zvimba North, Zvimba South, Chinhoyi and Makonde.

Although the elections were conducted smoothly in the other five constituencies in the provinces, challenges arose in Chegutu East where former Provincial Minister of State Webster Shamu was facing Zanu-PF Mashonaland youth provincial chairman Vengai Musengi.

Shamu was fired as Mashonaland West Minister of State this week and was accused of stealing ballot papers.

It is alleged that several ballot papers marked on his name were found stashed in Shamu's vehicle.

In Mashonaland Central, primary elections re-run were held in Shamva North, Shamva South and Mazowe women's quota while in Midlands the polls were in Shurugwi.

Chipinge Central and Buhera West were the only two constituencies where re-runs were being conducted in Manicaland province.

In Harare, the re-runs were in Harare South, Glen View North, Glen View South, Kambuzuma and Hwata senatorial constituency in the women's quota.

In Kambuzuma, voting did not take place after people protested the decision that they should vote for the senatorial candidate only.

In Glen View North and South constituencies, voting did not take place since voting material arrived late and there were also accusations that some of the contestants were not from the respective constituencies.

Party members argued that they never voted for other positions and would want to cast their ballots for National Assembly and local authority candidates.

The primary elections re-run followed the successful launch of the revolutionary party's pro-business manifesto.

Last week, President Mnangagwa called on party members to go out in full force campaigning for the party to ensure a resounding victory.

He urged party members to campaign peacefully using persuasive means to win the hearts of the people.

Source - the herald
