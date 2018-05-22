Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Widower subjects daughter to five years of rape'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 49-YEAR-OLD man from Pumula North suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly habitually raping his 19-year-old daughter since she was 14, when her mother died.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his daughter, allegedly promised the girl a laptop and $100 when he started abusing her.

"On the first attempt, the suspect promised the minor that he would give her $100 and buy her a laptop which he never delivered," said a source close to the family.

"As he continued to rape her over the years, he still made false promises until the time she realised that she was being abused."

Sources said the man guarded his daughter jealously and would not allow her to speak to neighbours or have friends.

"It's possible the juvenile was not aware she was being abused. She only decided to report her father after learning of the effects of rape and upon realising that her father would not stop abusing her. She endured five years of despicable abuse," said a neighbour.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the matter and said the suspect had been arrested.

"I can confirm the arrest of a 49-year-old man who allegedly sexually abused his biological daughter for five years. Since 2013, the man has been allegedly raping his daughter on different occasions until last month. She reported the matter and the suspect was arrested. Investigations are underway," she said.

Insp Simango urged members of the public, especially children, to report rape incidents or any other forms of abuse as soon as they happen.

"No matter how much you may have been threatened not to reveal such matters, talk to family, relatives, neighbours or report straight to the police so that the perpetrators are brought to book.

"We also advise the community never to leave the girl child in the custody of males, whether it's a biological parent, relative or neighbours," she said.

Insp Simango said rape had far reaching effects and should never be taken lightly in society.

Neighbours said the man's wife died in 2013 and he remained in custody of his two daughters.

"We have been suspecting the man was sexually abusing his daughter since she was younger and are glad she has finally decided to open up. The girl has always been withdrawn from other kids but we thought the death of her mother may have affected her.

"He may even be abusing her sibling as well. We hope police will thoroughly investigate to see if the other child is safe," said a resident that preferred anonymity.

The resident said they never saw him with a woman since the death of his wife and this made them suspicious.

"We however, thought that he was staying single to protect his children from stepmother abuse. It is sad to note that such a grown up man can have the guts to sleep with his own child," said the resident.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Widower, #Rape, #Daughter

Comments

Samsung tv on sale

Laptop bags on sale

3 piece kitchen unit on sale

Large space available to ship cars to zimbabwe from uk

Canopy for sale

2006 honda jazz 1.3l for sale (ex-uk / just arrived )

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

High tax on car imports

52 mins ago | 410 Views

Chinotimba embarks on music career to counter MDC songs

1 hr ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa should publicly censure Mukupe

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Josaya Hungwe to retire after polls

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Mujuru, Dabengwa stampeding to join Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 736 Views

'Mnangagwa donation to Marange a vote-buying gimmick'

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Mujuru heads to Manicaland province

1 hr ago | 110 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to abolish death penalty

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T members in court over BVR registration

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa portrait painter finally paid

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Prince Harry was ours: Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Bulawayo man invents braid twisting machine

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Man kills brother for insulting father

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Makandiwas fight back

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Why western powers are re-engaging Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Political turncoats, prophets should stay out of polls

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Gandawa wants Zimdef fraud charges dropped

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Business loses confidence in Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Jilted lover takes man to court for upkeep

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Govt raises civil service pay offer to 17.5%

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Gift Banda accused of playing kingmaker

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Khupe-faction trio plead not guilty to violence

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Murdered woman's family demands 6 cows before burial

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF poll rerun results next week

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Law Society bars 40 lawyers from practising

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

6 people killed on the spot

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF to roll out Mashonaland West campaign

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Poor public transport system costs Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man attacks ex-wife with machete

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Dembare survives a scare

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF Youth league wants Jabulani Sibanda back

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit above board, claims minister

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 149 officer cadets

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo's Chelsea Shield players named

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Kenny Mubaiwa shows Dembare fans the middle finger

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Musona set for UEFA Europa League football

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Confusion rocks MDC Alliance in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Ngezi Platinum players raking in cash

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Donel to feature in Zimbabweans gig

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Instructor arrested in fake licence scam

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Cheated men take turns to rape lover

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Honda Fit crash victim yet to be identified

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Haunted family deserts homestead

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Family fortnightly car accident stoke panic

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Tsikamutandas recover school property

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hubby's girlfriend stab wife

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Newly weds in HIV infection storm

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Nephew's noisy sex sessions unsettle granny

2 hrs ago | 245 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days