Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Murdered woman's family demands 6 cows before burial

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE family of one of the two women who were allegedly crushed with a hammer before they were stabbed more than seven times each with a spear following a domestic misunderstanding, is demanding six head of cattle for lobola before they can bury her.

Amos Nkala (46) of Balanda area, Village 7, Ward 8, Bubi District in Matabeleland North allegedly crushed his wife, Simangele Tshuma (41) and her cousin, Nongazi Nkala (39)'s heads with a hammer on Sunday.

Villagers said the upper parts of the bodies looked flattened.

He stabbed his wife four times in her back, thrice in the chest and once in the head and also stabbed his cousin twice in the back, once on the forehead, four times in the chest and abdomen before he left the spear stuck in her left breast.

Villagers said Amos could have stabbed the women after killing them with the hammer.

Amos cycled off at high speed after the killings and is still at large.

His wife's family has since ignored her body at Inyathi District Hospital since its return from the United Bulawayo Hospitals where it had been taken for post mortem.

Sources close to the families said they are demanding six cows for lobola which was owed and thereafter they would discuss the funeral expenses and compensation for the killing.

Her cousin, Nongazi, was buried yesterday at her matrimonial home within the village.

A relative who spoke on condition of anonymity said the in-laws were insisting on the payment before burial could take place.

"They are gathered in Makokoba suburb in Bulawayo but declared that they would not bury Tshuma until their demands are met," said the source.

Tshuma comes from Lupane District and it had been hoped that they would collect the body for burial at her rural home.

Zanu-PF councillor for Ward 8, Clr Herbert Ngwendu, said villagers had embarked on a manhunt for Amos and had vowed not to rest until he was caught.

"Villagers are working tirelessly to track down the alleged criminal and through the guidance of the Lord, we will catch him. We are however, appealing to the police to assist in tracking him down as they are more experienced. If they could bring down their sniffer dogs, surely they can find him because we have been seeing his tracks," he said.

Sources said Tshuma, who had gone to South Africa for a break, returned last Thursday night, only to be gruesomely killed on Sunday.

Narrating events that led to the killing, Clr Ngwendu said: "On Sunday morning Amos left for work, and when he returned at around 1PM, he found a number of women including Tshuma's daughter from another marriage, Roselyn, who had come from her matrimonial home to visit her mother," said a source.

Amos politely asked the villagers to leave. He went into a hut with his wife and his cousin, leaving Roselyn seated outside.

"Tshuma's daughter says she heard thumping sounds and when she took a peek, she saw Amos hammering her mother. Both women looked dead. One of them had her brains splattered on the floor. Amos dashed outside and Roselyn says he grabbed a spear from another room. She rushed to call neighbours and they found both women lying in pools of blood, already dead."


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Murder, #Cows, #Demand

Comments

4 plate stove on sale

Potatoes on sale

3 piece kitchen unit on sale

2acres in kingsdale with burnt house, borehole, pool, fenced prized to go

Wedding dress for hire

2 bedroom cottage to let

Canopy for sale

Comforters on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

High tax on car imports

49 mins ago | 370 Views

Chinotimba embarks on music career to counter MDC songs

1 hr ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa should publicly censure Mukupe

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Josaya Hungwe to retire after polls

1 hr ago | 379 Views

Mujuru, Dabengwa stampeding to join Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 690 Views

'Mnangagwa donation to Marange a vote-buying gimmick'

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Mujuru heads to Manicaland province

1 hr ago | 103 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to abolish death penalty

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T members in court over BVR registration

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa portrait painter finally paid

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Prince Harry was ours: Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Bulawayo man invents braid twisting machine

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Man kills brother for insulting father

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Makandiwas fight back

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Why western powers are re-engaging Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Political turncoats, prophets should stay out of polls

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Gandawa wants Zimdef fraud charges dropped

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Business loses confidence in Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Jilted lover takes man to court for upkeep

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Govt raises civil service pay offer to 17.5%

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Gift Banda accused of playing kingmaker

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Khupe-faction trio plead not guilty to violence

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo City

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'Widower subjects daughter to five years of rape'

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF poll rerun results next week

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Law Society bars 40 lawyers from practising

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

6 people killed on the spot

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF to roll out Mashonaland West campaign

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Poor public transport system costs Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Man attacks ex-wife with machete

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Dembare survives a scare

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF Youth league wants Jabulani Sibanda back

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit above board, claims minister

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 149 officer cadets

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Bulawayo's Chelsea Shield players named

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Kenny Mubaiwa shows Dembare fans the middle finger

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Musona set for UEFA Europa League football

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Confusion rocks MDC Alliance in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Ngezi Platinum players raking in cash

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Donel to feature in Zimbabweans gig

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Instructor arrested in fake licence scam

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Cheated men take turns to rape lover

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Honda Fit crash victim yet to be identified

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Haunted family deserts homestead

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Family fortnightly car accident stoke panic

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Tsikamutandas recover school property

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Hubby's girlfriend stab wife

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Newly weds in HIV infection storm

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Nephew's noisy sex sessions unsettle granny

2 hrs ago | 234 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days