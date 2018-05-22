Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt raises civil service pay offer to 17.5%

by Staff rpeorter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT yesterday further increased its salary offer to civil servants from 15 to 17,5 percent in a move that saw the employer and workers negotiators finally finding common ground and putting pen to paper.

Negotiations for a further salary review will however, continue with other non-monetary incentives being considered.

This is the second time in as many weeks that Government has upped its salary offer to the workers, having last week tabled 15 percent from the initial 10 percent.

The two parties met yesterday under the National Joint Negotiating Council and came up with an agreement after more than four hours.

Apex Council chairwoman Mrs Cecelia Alexander confirmed the development.

"The Apex Council had a meeting with the Government today (yesterday) at Livingstone House in Harare to iron out outstanding issues," she said.

"After a protracted meeting which almost took the negotiations to their knees, the two sides later agreed on the Government's latest offer of 17,5 percent as a special civil service salary that covers basic salary, housing and transport allowances. It will be paid to the members of the civil service with effect from July 2018."

A memorandum of agreement signed by the two sides states that the concessions were made after taking "cognisant of the state of the economy."

"It was agreed that cash-in-lieu of vacation leave in excess of 123 days maximum accrual for teachers be paid on a staggered basis from July to December 2018," reads the agreement.

"It was agreed that rentals at institutional accommodation be aligned to appropriate levels of members' housing allowance and members' appropriate grade be implemented with effect July 2018. Government undertook to revisit and review the rental framework for accommodation at institutions like training centres and schools as such accommodation is tied to duties."

The vacation leave days being paid for came after Government rescinded its decision to bar teachers from going on vacation leave.

Government deferred vacation leave for teachers in 2016 as a cost-cutting measure.

The employer argued that it did not have the resources to pay relief teachers for the months substantive educators would be on vacation.

It was also agreed yesterday that a collective bargaining council be established this year.

Cabinet has already approved principles on the amendment of the Public Service Act to allow civil servants to engage in collective bargaining.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chroncile

Comments

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

Potatoes on sale

2 acre burnside in developed area with zesa and water and surveyed borehole spots

Toyota hilux for sale

Laptop bags on sale

Have 3beds house in sauerstown want to swap and top, open budget

For sale is drum set

3 piece kitchen unit on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

High tax on car imports

57 mins ago | 462 Views

Chinotimba embarks on music career to counter MDC songs

1 hr ago | 558 Views

Mnangagwa should publicly censure Mukupe

1 hr ago | 312 Views

Josaya Hungwe to retire after polls

1 hr ago | 423 Views

Mujuru, Dabengwa stampeding to join Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 793 Views

'Mnangagwa donation to Marange a vote-buying gimmick'

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Mujuru heads to Manicaland province

1 hr ago | 116 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to abolish death penalty

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T members in court over BVR registration

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa portrait painter finally paid

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Prince Harry was ours: Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Bulawayo man invents braid twisting machine

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Man kills brother for insulting father

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Makandiwas fight back

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Why western powers are re-engaging Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Political turncoats, prophets should stay out of polls

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Gandawa wants Zimdef fraud charges dropped

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Business loses confidence in Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Jilted lover takes man to court for upkeep

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gift Banda accused of playing kingmaker

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Khupe-faction trio plead not guilty to violence

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Murdered woman's family demands 6 cows before burial

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

'Widower subjects daughter to five years of rape'

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF poll rerun results next week

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Law Society bars 40 lawyers from practising

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

6 people killed on the spot

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF to roll out Mashonaland West campaign

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Poor public transport system costs Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Man attacks ex-wife with machete

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Dembare survives a scare

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF Youth league wants Jabulani Sibanda back

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit above board, claims minister

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 149 officer cadets

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bulawayo's Chelsea Shield players named

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Kenny Mubaiwa shows Dembare fans the middle finger

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Musona set for UEFA Europa League football

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Confusion rocks MDC Alliance in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Ngezi Platinum players raking in cash

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Donel to feature in Zimbabweans gig

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Instructor arrested in fake licence scam

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Cheated men take turns to rape lover

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Honda Fit crash victim yet to be identified

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Haunted family deserts homestead

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Family fortnightly car accident stoke panic

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Tsikamutandas recover school property

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hubby's girlfriend stab wife

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Newly weds in HIV infection storm

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Nephew's noisy sex sessions unsettle granny

2 hrs ago | 253 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days