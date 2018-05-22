Latest News Editor's Choice


Man kills brother for insulting father

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 26-YEAR-OLD Lupane man has been arrested for fatally striking his younger brother with a log after he allegedly insulted their father.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the arrest of Ntongenhle Limo for killing his brother Letwin on Sunday.

The police said the incident happened at Godwin Limol's homestead in Dandanda under chief Menyezwa.

"They started arguing at around 10am where Letwin was insulting his father over a unclear family feud. He was uttering obscene words that ended up irritating his brother Ntongenhle who then went to a kitchen and picked a log and struck him twice on the forehead. They tried to resuscitate him before taking him to Lupane hospital the following day at 5am, but he died on the way."

Makonese said in the same village on Saturday, another 24-year-old man was stabbed with a knife after insulting his friend.

"Polite Maduna was stabbed at around 8pm after finishing doing collective labour (ilima) at their neighbour's homestead where they were making bricks. He had allegedly insulted Licious Ndlovu whose friend and brother took the matter into their hands and attacked him at Gazaland Shopping Centre.

"He was fatally stabbed by Ndlovu's younger brother Obriel and Davison Mlambo who then fled the scene. We have arrested Davison, but Obriel is still on the run."



Source - newsday
