Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa donation to Marange a vote-buying gimmick'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OPPOSITION parties yesterday raised the flag over President Emmerson Mnangagwa's donation of food hampers, computers and cash to the Marange community this week, describing the gesture as a vote-buying gimmick ahead of this year's elections.

Mnangagwa made the donations to Mafararikwa villagers in Marange on Wednesday while officiating at a ground-breaking ceremony for a state-of-the-art stadium being developed by Johane Marange leader Noah Taguta.

The Zanu-PF leader handed over 100 computers and pledged to donate a 100 more. Besides the computers, the Zanu-PF leader and presidential candidate in this year's polls also doled out several tonnes of rice and maize meal which he said would help feed construction workers at the site.

He also pledged a $50 000 cash donation in addition to drilling four boreholes at St Noah College while Sports minister Kazembe Kazembe donated $10 000 towards the construction of the school.

MDC-T Manicaland provincial spokesperson Trevor Saruwaka said Mnangagwa's donations raised a stink, given that the country is just a few weeks away from the elections.

"They are at their default game towards the elections where they suddenly realised that communities need help. I think the Marange community would prefer a share of diamond revenue and infrastructure development rather than get rice and maize and other token donations which have little impact on their lives," Saruwaka said.

"He would have done the Marange community a big favour at least if he had offered an explanation on the whereabouts of the missing $15 million diamond revenue.''
National People's Party spokesperson Jeffreyson Chitando also said the timing of the donations was questionable.

"It's vote buying which is being disguised as handouts,'' he said.

"We are very aware that they are using taxpayers money to donate to the society ahead of the elections.''

Alliance for People's Agenda (APA) Manicaland provincial chairman Reverend Walter Nyakunu blasted Mnangagwa's gestures.

"Why giving computers to a school that has already activity? How many schools are struggling in Manicaland? My only understanding is that this is not a government school,'' he said.

"lf l am not mistaken former President Robert Mugabe made a donation of computers to the same school. There are a number of vulnerable schools in the country, but why making the donation now? They should had done that long ago.''


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Samsung tv on sale

Laptop bags on sale

3 piece kitchen unit on sale

Large space available to ship cars to zimbabwe from uk

Canopy for sale

2006 honda jazz 1.3l for sale (ex-uk / just arrived )

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

High tax on car imports

52 mins ago | 410 Views

Chinotimba embarks on music career to counter MDC songs

1 hr ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa should publicly censure Mukupe

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Josaya Hungwe to retire after polls

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Mujuru, Dabengwa stampeding to join Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 735 Views

Mujuru heads to Manicaland province

1 hr ago | 110 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to abolish death penalty

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T members in court over BVR registration

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa portrait painter finally paid

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Prince Harry was ours: Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Bulawayo man invents braid twisting machine

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Man kills brother for insulting father

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Makandiwas fight back

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Why western powers are re-engaging Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Political turncoats, prophets should stay out of polls

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Gandawa wants Zimdef fraud charges dropped

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Business loses confidence in Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Jilted lover takes man to court for upkeep

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Govt raises civil service pay offer to 17.5%

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Gift Banda accused of playing kingmaker

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Khupe-faction trio plead not guilty to violence

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Murdered woman's family demands 6 cows before burial

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Widower subjects daughter to five years of rape'

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF poll rerun results next week

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Law Society bars 40 lawyers from practising

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

6 people killed on the spot

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF to roll out Mashonaland West campaign

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Poor public transport system costs Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man attacks ex-wife with machete

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Dembare survives a scare

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF Youth league wants Jabulani Sibanda back

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit above board, claims minister

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 149 officer cadets

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo's Chelsea Shield players named

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Kenny Mubaiwa shows Dembare fans the middle finger

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Musona set for UEFA Europa League football

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Confusion rocks MDC Alliance in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Ngezi Platinum players raking in cash

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Donel to feature in Zimbabweans gig

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Instructor arrested in fake licence scam

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Cheated men take turns to rape lover

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Honda Fit crash victim yet to be identified

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Haunted family deserts homestead

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Family fortnightly car accident stoke panic

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Tsikamutandas recover school property

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hubby's girlfriend stab wife

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Newly weds in HIV infection storm

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Nephew's noisy sex sessions unsettle granny

2 hrs ago | 244 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days