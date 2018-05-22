Josaya Hungwe to retire after polls

News / National

by Staff repoter

Long-serving Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister, Josaya Hungwe, who recently got a second bite of the cherry following the coming in of the new political dispensation led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has indicated he would retire after the forthcoming general elections.Hungwe, the Chivi-Mwenezi Zanu-PF senatorial candidate, said after the polls, he will not seek another term in office.His revelations may be a pointer that devolution will be implemented after elections, doing away with resident ministers' posts, while putting up provincial councils. Zanu-PF also had primary elections for the provincial council positions.Speaking at the commissioning of Gudo Clinic donated by Tongaat Hullet, Chiredzi Rural District Council and the community on Tuesday, Hungwe said his retirement was long overdue."I started working in government on 1 January 1957 and I am still serving. I am just waiting for the elections, after that I go home. If I do not have a home to go to, I will go to heaven," Hungwe said amid laughter from the audience."… we are in the new era, new dispensation and things are changing … The new dispensation is ours and we will move with it," he added.Hungwe served as governor for Masvingo for a long time, before hibernating in the political wilderness for some years and relocating to Chivi, his home area where he re-strategised and later got a new lease of life as Chivi-Mwenezi senator.He was to land the Psychomotor ministry, created for him in 2013 and later disbanded when President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over in November last year through a coup.After the coup, Hungwe, secretary for production and labour in the Zanu-PF politburo, as well as a central committee member, was appointed Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister in Mnangagwa's leaner 22-member Cabinet dominated by loyalists, old faces and a few technocrats.