Mnangagwa mourns 'School boy'

by Staff reporter
20 Jul 2018 at 07:39hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent his condolences to the Tinago family following the death of boxing legend, Langton "Schoolboy" Tinago.

The three-time Commonwealth champion died in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 69 after a short battle with pneumonia.

Addressing mourners in Mambo, Gweru, yesterday, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Owen Ncube said President Mnangagwa was also mourning the passing away of the boxing legend with the Tinago family and the sporting fraternity.

"President Mnangagwa sent me to pass his sincere condolences following the death of our legend. He was deeply saddened by Tinago's death and unfortunately he could not come due to other commitments. The President described Tinago as man who put Zimbabwe on the map through boxing and is mourning with you," said Minister Ncube.

He said the Government, through the Ministry of Sports, would cover funeral expenses.

"The Government will cater for the funeral costs through the Ministry of Sports," he said.

Ncube said the Tinago family had requested the ruling Zanu-PF party to have him honoured for his contribution to sport, adding that they were still awaiting communication from the party's leadership.

"The party leadership is looking into the matter and we will notify you of the decision as soon as we get it," said Miniser Ncube.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kazembe Kazembe described Tinago's death as a great loss to the boxing and sporting fraternity.

Eugenia Chidhakwa, director of sport and recreation in the ministry, said Tinango had been given an instructor role at the revamped Kwekwe Sports and Arts Festival pencilled for this weekend at Torwood Stadium.

"He is one of the people who raised our country's flag in sports by being a three-time Commonwealth winner, thereby securing a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. He is special to us because he put Zimbabwe on the boxing map. His talent shone brighter and we are saddened by his departure," Chidhakwa said.

The Tinago family spokesperson, Wellington Pombi, commended the Government for its kind gesture.

"We want to thank the Government for this humble gesture. We are planning to bury him on Saturday but we stand guided by the Government," said Pombi.

Tinago was born in Shurugwi on September 28, 1949.

He won the Zimbabwe lightweight title, Zimbabwe welterweight title, Commonwealth lightweight title and Commonwealth super featherweight title.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days