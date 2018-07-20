News / National
Mangwana takes over as Zanu PF mouthpiece
20 Jul 2018 at 07:50hrs | Views
The ruling Zanu PF party has appointed Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana as acting party spokesperson to allow Simon Khaya Moyo ample time to campaign for a Senate seat in Bulilima Mangwe constituency.
The party's administration director Dickson Dzora last night said the appointment was with immediate effect.
Mangwana is also the party's legal affairs secretary.
Mangwana is also the party's legal affairs secretary.
Source - newsday