Mangwana takes over as Zanu PF mouthpiece

by Staff reporter
20 Jul 2018 at 07:50hrs | Views
The ruling Zanu PF party has appointed Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana as acting party spokesperson to allow Simon Khaya Moyo ample time to campaign for a Senate seat in Bulilima Mangwe constituency.

The party's administration director Dickson Dzora last night said the appointment was with immediate effect.

Mangwana is also the party's legal affairs secretary.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days