Mnangagwa plots 'Mother of All Rallies' in Mashonaland East

by Staff reporter
20 Jul 2018 at 07:54hrs | Views
ZANU PF is currently mobilising at least 10 000 people from each of the 23 constituencies in Mashonaland East Province in preparation for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's visit to Rudhaka Stadium tomorrow.

This is Mnangagwa's second visit to the province after he took over from former President Robert Mugabe.

His first visit to the province saw him address a well attended rally in Mutoko, one of the party's strongholds in Zimbabwe.

As part of mobilising people for tomorrow's rally, the party on Tuesday held inter district meetings before members of the Central Committee and legislative candidates met in Marondera on Wednesday.

Provincial youth league chairperson Kelvin Mutsvairo said the Rudhaka rally would be the "mother of all rallies" as the party was currently mobilising a record number of party supporters to travel to Marondera.

"We are expecting at least 10 000 people from each constituency in the province. This whole week, the provincial leadership is busy visiting all the districts as we prepare for the rally. This is going to be the mother of all rallies as you know that Mashonaland East is traditionally known as the stronghold of the party. We have the capacity and resources to bring as many people to the rally," Mutsvairo said.

The Zanu PF rally in Marondera followed one held recently by MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa who addressed a solid and strong crowd outside Rudhaka Stadium.

A Zanu PF rally scheduled for the same venue two days after Chamisa's visit had to be cancelled, with reports that Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who was expected to address it, had other commitments.

Source - newsday

