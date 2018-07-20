Lawyers fume over release of Zanu-PF activists

News / National

by Staff reporter

HUMAN rights lawyers have petitioned the Officer-in-Charge at Nyanyadzi Police Station over alleged unprocedural release of six Zanu-PF activists arrested for political violence.Lawyer Peggy Tavagadza in a letter dated July 13 insisted that the six activists should have been hauled before the courts as they were facing serious charges of violating the Electoral Act."We write to register our client's displeasure in the manner in which this case is being handled. Our client, Itai Masaka, who is the provincial youth chairperson for the MDC-T, advised that on July 9, 2018 an unmarked Nissan Navarra Truck, with Zanu-PF campaign stickers, which had passengers on board, was moving around the constituency, threatening voters that if they voted for MDC Alliance candidates, there was going to be war in the area," Tavagadza wrote."Our client was disturbed to note that one of the passengers in that vehicle, who was intimidating citizens at Nyanyadzi business centre, was a duly attested member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police."She said Zanu-PF activists were in clear violation of the Electoral Law."The accused persons were arrested, but our client made a follow up and was not appraised of any developments in the case. He was, however, surprised to realize that the accused persons who had been arrested had been released ," Tavagadza said."We have instructions to follow up on the allegations complained of by our client, which fall under the Electoral Malpractices and are of very serious nature. We trust that your offices will be able to furnish us with the feedback so that the public confidence in a non-partisan policing body can be restored."She said Police were yet to respond to the allegations, saying the seven-day mandatory period had not yet lapsed.The arrested activists included Chimanimani district Zanu-PF chairperson Talkmore Pedzai, Gladman Mutezo, Felix Rwizi, Cyril Munyairi, Clemence Chimhaka and Justice Gwinyai.MDC Alliance candidate for Chimanimani West Canaan Matiashe urged police to come out clean on the matter."We are hopeful that they are going to take action," he said.Nokuthula Matsikenyeri from Zanu-PF is the current legislator in the constituency.