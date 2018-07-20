Latest News Editor's Choice


3 shortlisted for Harare town clerk post

by Staff reporter
20 Jul 2018
Harare City Council yesterday approved three names to be submitted to the Local Government Board (LGB) for appointment of a substantive town clerk in a move set to end 30 months of bickering and political mudslinging over the position.

Acting town clerk and Harare water director, Hosiah Chisango leads the race after scoring 1 052 points during the interviews. He was followed by Robert Mangwiro, a former Zimbabwe Revenue Authority boss who had 903 points and one E Makaya who managed 852 points.

After a meeting chaired by mayor Bernard Manyenyeni, councillors adopted the list albeit with reservations on Mangwiro who faces accusations of defrauding his ex-employer.

"We are proceeding with the list as recommended by the committee to the Local Government Board because everyone is innocent until proven guilty. We might be dealing with an issue that is before the courts of law," Manyenyeni said.

Greendale councillor, Thomas Mutizwa tried to no avail to have the entire list annulled on the basis that Mangwiro had been accused of misconduct at Zimra, a suggestion that was opposed by fellow councillors on the basis that the issue of the town clerk had been long overdue.

According to minutes of the human resources committee, at least 11 candidates had been shortlisted for interviews, but only six were examined as three other candidates who were previously shortlisted for the post, but rejected by the Local Government Board, were not interviewed while two others did not turn up for unknown reasons.

It took almost two hours before the meeting could proceed as councillors took long to form a quorum.

Harare has gone for over 30 months without a substantive town clerk following Tendai Mahachi's ouster, with previous efforts to fill the post blocked by the Local Government Board, which cited procedural breaches.

Source - newsday
More on: #Harare, #Clerk, #Town

