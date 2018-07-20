Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Incumbents promising slashed bills to buy votes: Aspiring councillor

by Staff reporter
20 Jul 2018 at 07:59hrs | Views
Aspiring independent councillor for Bulawayo's Lobengula ward 14, Lwazi Khanye (27), has accused incumbent councillors of seeking to buy votes by proposing that council should suspend water disconnections to residents until August 31 and slashing water bills by 50% ahead of the July 30 polls.

According to minutes, council already has a standing resolution not to disconnect water to defaulting residents.

The councillors argued that residents were facing serious economic challenges that were making it difficult for them to honour their bills, hence the need for residents to come up with payment plans.

Bulawayo City Council is owed $93 million by residents, $62 million by industrial and commercial bodies, while parastatals and some government ministries owe more than $3 million.

Councillors directed the finance department to assess the impact of writing off 50% of the bills before a final decision can be made on the proposed reprieve.

They also ordered council management to apologise to residents through the media for disconnecting water against a council resolution.

"The current councillors from their respective political parties have been in those positions for the past five years but they never proposed to slash water bills or to come up with paying plans. The economic challenges that they are citing now have been there way before they were elected into office by the same people whom they claim to be representing now because we are only a few weeks to the next election. This is clear vote buying," Khanye said.

"I urge the electorate to consider if they want to re-elect these people on July 30. Most of these people have not done anything for their wards, but want to be voted in again, nothing will change they have failed and they will keep on failing."

He urged residents to pay their bills to enable BCC to swiftly provide services.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #BUlawayo, #Slash

Comments

Shared student accommodation

Morningside 3beds $120 000

2009 toyota hiace

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Plate compactor for hire

Shoe covering, accessories

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

60 mins ago | 799 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

2 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 989 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1182 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1995 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2931 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1744 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2117 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

6 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 5012 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4342 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 895 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1128 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 459 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2189 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 698 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days